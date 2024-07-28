Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.69% YOY

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.26% YoY & profit increased by 35.69% YoY

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2024, 03:53 AM IST
Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live
Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Themis Medicare announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 27.26% YoY, while the profit surged by 35.69% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 25.74% and an impressive profit increase of 271.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 3.87% quarter-on-quarter, but rose by 7.06% year-on-year.

Operating income showed remarkable improvement, with a significant increase of 328.98% q-o-q and 43.02% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.68, reflecting a 35.83% increase year-on-year.

Themis Medicare's stock performance has been positive, delivering returns of 9.9% in the last week, 9.95% in the last 6 months, and 16.35% year-to-date.

Currently, Themis Medicare boasts a market capitalization of 2288.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 263.85 and 142 respectively.

Themis Medicare Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue122.9997.82+25.74%96.65+27.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.5922.46-3.87%20.17+7.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.413.06-21.25%3.02-20.46%
Total Operating Expense96.2291.58+5.07%77.93+23.47%
Operating Income26.776.24+328.98%18.72+43.02%
Net Income Before Taxes31.358.75+258.27%22.52+39.22%
Net Income24.686.64+271.56%18.19+35.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.680.72+272.22%1.97+35.83%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹24.68Cr
₹122.99Cr
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 03:53 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsThemis Medicare Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.69% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue