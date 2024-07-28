Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.69% YOY

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.69% YOY

Livemint

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.26% YoY & profit increased by 35.69% YoY

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Themis Medicare announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 27.26% YoY, while the profit surged by 35.69% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 25.74% and an impressive profit increase of 271.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 3.87% quarter-on-quarter, but rose by 7.06% year-on-year.

Operating income showed remarkable improvement, with a significant increase of 328.98% q-o-q and 43.02% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.68, reflecting a 35.83% increase year-on-year.

Themis Medicare's stock performance has been positive, delivering returns of 9.9% in the last week, 9.95% in the last 6 months, and 16.35% year-to-date.

Currently, Themis Medicare boasts a market capitalization of 2288.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 263.85 and 142 respectively.

Themis Medicare Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue122.9997.82+25.74%96.65+27.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.5922.46-3.87%20.17+7.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.413.06-21.25%3.02-20.46%
Total Operating Expense96.2291.58+5.07%77.93+23.47%
Operating Income26.776.24+328.98%18.72+43.02%
Net Income Before Taxes31.358.75+258.27%22.52+39.22%
Net Income24.686.64+271.56%18.19+35.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.680.72+272.22%1.97+35.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.68Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹122.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

