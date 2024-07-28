Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.69% YOY

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.26% YoY & profit increased by 35.69% YoY

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Themis Medicare announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 27.26% YoY, while the profit surged by 35.69% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 25.74% and an impressive profit increase of 271.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 3.87% quarter-on-quarter, but rose by 7.06% year-on-year.

Operating income showed remarkable improvement, with a significant increase of 328.98% q-o-q and 43.02% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.68, reflecting a 35.83% increase year-on-year.

Themis Medicare's stock performance has been positive, delivering returns of 9.9% in the last week, 9.95% in the last 6 months, and 16.35% year-to-date.

Currently, Themis Medicare boasts a market capitalization of ₹2288.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹263.85 and ₹142 respectively.

Themis Medicare Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 122.99 97.82 +25.74% 96.65 +27.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.59 22.46 -3.87% 20.17 +7.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.41 3.06 -21.25% 3.02 -20.46% Total Operating Expense 96.22 91.58 +5.07% 77.93 +23.47% Operating Income 26.77 6.24 +328.98% 18.72 +43.02% Net Income Before Taxes 31.35 8.75 +258.27% 22.52 +39.22% Net Income 24.68 6.64 +271.56% 18.19 +35.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.68 0.72 +272.22% 1.97 +35.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.68Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹122.99Cr

