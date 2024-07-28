Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 35.69% YOY

Themis Medicare Q1 Results Live : Themis Medicare announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 27.26% YoY, while the profit surged by 35.69% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue growth of 25.74% and an impressive profit increase of 271.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a slight decline of 3.87% quarter-on-quarter, but rose by 7.06% year-on-year.
Operating income showed remarkable improvement, with a significant increase of 328.98% q-o-q and 43.02% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.68, reflecting a 35.83% increase year-on-year.
Themis Medicare's stock performance has been positive, delivering returns of 9.9% in the last week, 9.95% in the last 6 months, and 16.35% year-to-date.
Currently, Themis Medicare boasts a market capitalization of ₹2288.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹263.85 and ₹142 respectively.
Themis Medicare Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|122.99
|97.82
|+25.74%
|96.65
|+27.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.59
|22.46
|-3.87%
|20.17
|+7.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.41
|3.06
|-21.25%
|3.02
|-20.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|96.22
|91.58
|+5.07%
|77.93
|+23.47%
|Operating Income
|26.77
|6.24
|+328.98%
|18.72
|+43.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.35
|8.75
|+258.27%
|22.52
|+39.22%
|Net Income
|24.68
|6.64
|+271.56%
|18.19
|+35.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.68
|0.72
|+272.22%
|1.97
|+35.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.68Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹122.99Cr
