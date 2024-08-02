Thermax Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 96.69% YOY

Thermax Q1 Results Live : Thermax declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.01% & the profit increased by 96.69% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.96% and the profit decreased by 39.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.87% q-o-q & increased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 52.92% q-o-q & increased by 101.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.28 for Q1 which increased by 25.71% Y-o-Y.
Thermax has delivered 4.81% return in the last 1 week, 65.17% return in the last 6 months and 68.11% YTD return.
Currently, Thermax has a market cap of ₹57119.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5839.95 & ₹2450.05 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Thermax Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2184.41
|2763.68
|-20.96%
|1932.96
|+13.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|291.34
|316.24
|-7.87%
|255.77
|+13.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.03
|49.88
|-27.77%
|29.4
|+22.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|2079.29
|2540.41
|-18.15%
|1880.79
|+10.55%
|Operating Income
|105.12
|223.27
|-52.92%
|52.17
|+101.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|161.31
|250.86
|-35.7%
|91.47
|+76.35%
|Net Income
|115.81
|190.33
|-39.15%
|58.88
|+96.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.28
|16.88
|-39.1%
|8.18
|+25.71%
