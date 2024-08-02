Thermax Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 96.69% YOY

Thermax Q1 Results Live : Thermax declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.01% & the profit increased by 96.69% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.96% and the profit decreased by 39.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.87% q-o-q & increased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.92% q-o-q & increased by 101.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.28 for Q1 which increased by 25.71% Y-o-Y.

Thermax has delivered 4.81% return in the last 1 week, 65.17% return in the last 6 months and 68.11% YTD return.

Currently, Thermax has a market cap of ₹57119.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5839.95 & ₹2450.05 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Thermax Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2184.41 2763.68 -20.96% 1932.96 +13.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 291.34 316.24 -7.87% 255.77 +13.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.03 49.88 -27.77% 29.4 +22.55% Total Operating Expense 2079.29 2540.41 -18.15% 1880.79 +10.55% Operating Income 105.12 223.27 -52.92% 52.17 +101.5% Net Income Before Taxes 161.31 250.86 -35.7% 91.47 +76.35% Net Income 115.81 190.33 -39.15% 58.88 +96.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.28 16.88 -39.1% 8.18 +25.71%