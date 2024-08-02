Thermax Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 96.69% YOY

Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Thermax Q1 Results Live : Thermax declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.01% & the profit increased by 96.69% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.96% and the profit decreased by 39.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.87% q-o-q & increased by 13.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.92% q-o-q & increased by 101.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.28 for Q1 which increased by 25.71% Y-o-Y.

Thermax has delivered 4.81% return in the last 1 week, 65.17% return in the last 6 months and 68.11% YTD return.

Currently, Thermax has a market cap of 57119.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5839.95 & 2450.05 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Thermax Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2184.412763.68-20.96%1932.96+13.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total291.34316.24-7.87%255.77+13.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.0349.88-27.77%29.4+22.55%
Total Operating Expense2079.292540.41-18.15%1880.79+10.55%
Operating Income105.12223.27-52.92%52.17+101.5%
Net Income Before Taxes161.31250.86-35.7%91.47+76.35%
Net Income115.81190.33-39.15%58.88+96.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.2816.88-39.1%8.18+25.71%
₹115.81Cr
₹2184.41Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
