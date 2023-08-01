Thermax Q1: Revenue growth at 17%, consolidated PAT stands at Rs. 60 crore, major order wins1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Thermax reports 17% increase in operating revenue in Q1 FY 23-24, with a 2% YoY growth in profit after tax.
Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, reported a consolidated operating revenue of Rs. 1,933 crore in Q1 FY 2023-24, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs. 60 crore, showing a 2% YoY growth in Q1 FY '23.
