Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Thermax Q1: Revenue growth at 17%, consolidated PAT stands at Rs. 60 crore, major order wins

Thermax Q1: Revenue growth at 17%, consolidated PAT stands at Rs. 60 crore, major order wins

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:04 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Thermax reports 17% increase in operating revenue in Q1 FY 23-24, with a 2% YoY growth in profit after tax.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, reported a consolidated operating revenue of Rs. 1,933 crore in Q1 FY 2023-24, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs. 60 crore, showing a 2% YoY growth in Q1 FY '23.

However, the results were impacted by an exceptional provision of Rs. 51 crore related to ongoing litigation. The profit before tax (PBT) and exceptional item stood at Rs. 142 crore, witnessing an impressive 75% growth.

The order balance for the quarter as of June 30, 2023, amounted to Rs. 10,505 crore, representing a 10% increase from the corresponding quarter. The order booking for the quarter was also higher, reaching Rs. 2,567 crore, a 11% rise from the previous year.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 09:04 PM IST
