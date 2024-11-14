Thermax Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 24.92% YOY

Thermax reported a 13.43% increase in revenue and a 24.92% rise in profit for Q2 2024, with profit at 197.03 crore and revenue at 2611.59 crore.

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Thermax Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Thermax Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Thermax Q2 Results 2024:Thermax declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.43% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 24.92%, amounting to 197.03 crore, while revenue reached 2611.59 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Thermax experienced substantial growth, with revenue climbing by 19.56% and profit soaring by 70.13%. This strong performance indicates a positive trajectory for the company in the current financial year.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 10.83% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.59% year-over-year. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income saw a remarkable growth of 124.41% quarter-over-quarter and 37.42% year-over-year, illustrating the company’s efficiency in managing costs amidst growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 17.49, reflecting an increase of 24.93% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is likely to bolster investor confidence in Thermax's financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Thermax shares have delivered a -3.5% return over the last week and a -3.53% return over the past six months, although they have achieved an impressive 59.28% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of Thermax is 55281.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 5839.95 and a low of 2500.25.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Thermax, the ratings are mixed, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts suggesting Sell, 6 analysts recommending Hold, while 2 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and another 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.

Overall, Thermax's Q2 results reflect a solid financial performance despite external challenges, positioning the company well for future growth.

Thermax Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2611.592184.41+19.56%2302.46+13.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total322.9291.34+10.83%284.28+13.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.0736.03+16.76%32.96+27.64%
Total Operating Expense2375.692079.29+14.25%2130.8+11.49%
Operating Income235.9105.12+124.41%171.66+37.42%
Net Income Before Taxes266.25161.31+65.05%217.47+22.43%
Net Income197.03115.81+70.13%157.73+24.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.4910.28+70.14%14+24.93%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsThermax Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 24.92% YOY

