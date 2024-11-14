Thermax Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 24.92% YOY

Thermax Q2 Results 2024:Thermax declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.43% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 24.92%, amounting to ₹197.03 crore, while revenue reached ₹2611.59 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Thermax experienced substantial growth, with revenue climbing by 19.56% and profit soaring by 70.13%. This strong performance indicates a positive trajectory for the company in the current financial year.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 10.83% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.59% year-over-year. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income saw a remarkable growth of 124.41% quarter-over-quarter and 37.42% year-over-year, illustrating the company’s efficiency in managing costs amidst growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹17.49, reflecting an increase of 24.93% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is likely to bolster investor confidence in Thermax's financial health.
In terms of stock performance, Thermax shares have delivered a -3.5% return over the last week and a -3.53% return over the past six months, although they have achieved an impressive 59.28% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of Thermax is ₹55281.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5839.95 and a low of ₹2500.25.
As of 14 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Thermax, the ratings are mixed, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts suggesting Sell, 6 analysts recommending Hold, while 2 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and another 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.
Overall, Thermax's Q2 results reflect a solid financial performance despite external challenges, positioning the company well for future growth.
Thermax Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2611.59
|2184.41
|+19.56%
|2302.46
|+13.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|322.9
|291.34
|+10.83%
|284.28
|+13.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.07
|36.03
|+16.76%
|32.96
|+27.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|2375.69
|2079.29
|+14.25%
|2130.8
|+11.49%
|Operating Income
|235.9
|105.12
|+124.41%
|171.66
|+37.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|266.25
|161.31
|+65.05%
|217.47
|+22.43%
|Net Income
|197.03
|115.81
|+70.13%
|157.73
|+24.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.49
|10.28
|+70.14%
|14
|+24.93%
