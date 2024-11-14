Thermax Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 24.92% YOY

Thermax reported a 13.43% increase in revenue and a 24.92% rise in profit for Q2 2024, with profit at ₹ 197.03 crore and revenue at ₹ 2611.59 crore.

Thermax Q2 Results 2024:Thermax declared their Q2 results on 13 Nov, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.43% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 24.92%, amounting to ₹197.03 crore, while revenue reached ₹2611.59 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Thermax experienced substantial growth, with revenue climbing by 19.56% and profit soaring by 70.13%. This strong performance indicates a positive trajectory for the company in the current financial year.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 10.83% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.59% year-over-year. Despite these rising expenses, the operating income saw a remarkable growth of 124.41% quarter-over-quarter and 37.42% year-over-year, illustrating the company’s efficiency in managing costs amidst growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹17.49, reflecting an increase of 24.93% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth is likely to bolster investor confidence in Thermax's financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Thermax shares have delivered a -3.5% return over the last week and a -3.53% return over the past six months, although they have achieved an impressive 59.28% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization of Thermax is ₹55281.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5839.95 and a low of ₹2500.25.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering Thermax, the ratings are mixed, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts suggesting Sell, 6 analysts recommending Hold, while 2 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and another 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.

Overall, Thermax's Q2 results reflect a solid financial performance despite external challenges, positioning the company well for future growth.

Thermax Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2611.59 2184.41 +19.56% 2302.46 +13.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 322.9 291.34 +10.83% 284.28 +13.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.07 36.03 +16.76% 32.96 +27.64% Total Operating Expense 2375.69 2079.29 +14.25% 2130.8 +11.49% Operating Income 235.9 105.12 +124.41% 171.66 +37.42% Net Income Before Taxes 266.25 161.31 +65.05% 217.47 +22.43% Net Income 197.03 115.81 +70.13% 157.73 +24.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.49 10.28 +70.14% 14 +24.93%

