Thermax Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 88.87% YOY

Thermax declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.42% & the profit increased by 88.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.95% and the profit increased by 51.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & increased by 23.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.7% q-o-q & increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

Thermax has delivered 2.31% return in the last 1 week, 25.86% return in last 6 months and 4.13% YTD return.

Currently the Thermax has a market cap of ₹36137.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3508.55 & ₹1985.05 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Thermax Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2324.36 2302.46 +0.95% 2049.25 +13.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 292 284.28 +2.72% 237.09 +23.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.84 32.96 +8.74% 29.07 +23.29% Total Operating Expense 2172.78 2130.8 +1.97% 1917.24 +13.33% Operating Income 151.58 171.66 -11.7% 132.01 +14.82% Net Income Before Taxes 309.16 217.47 +42.16% 164.95 +87.43% Net Income 238.34 157.73 +51.11% 126.19 +88.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.58 14 -10.14% 11.2 +12.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹238.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2324.36Cr

