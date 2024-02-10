Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Thermax Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 88.87% YOY

Thermax Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 88.87% YOY

Livemint

Thermax Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.42% YoY & profit increased by 88.87% YoY

Thermax Q3 FY24 Results Live

Thermax declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.42% & the profit increased by 88.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.95% and the profit increased by 51.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & increased by 23.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.7% q-o-q & increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.

Thermax has delivered 2.31% return in the last 1 week, 25.86% return in last 6 months and 4.13% YTD return.

Currently the Thermax has a market cap of 36137.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3508.55 & 1985.05 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Thermax Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2324.362302.46+0.95%2049.25+13.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total292284.28+2.72%237.09+23.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.8432.96+8.74%29.07+23.29%
Total Operating Expense2172.782130.8+1.97%1917.24+13.33%
Operating Income151.58171.66-11.7%132.01+14.82%
Net Income Before Taxes309.16217.47+42.16%164.95+87.43%
Net Income238.34157.73+51.11%126.19+88.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.5814-10.14%11.2+12.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹238.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2324.36Cr

