Thermax Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 88.87% YOY

Thermax declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.42% & the profit increased by 88.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.95% and the profit increased by 51.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.72% q-o-q & increased by 23.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.7% q-o-q & increased by 14.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.32% Y-o-Y.
Thermax has delivered 2.31% return in the last 1 week, 25.86% return in last 6 months and 4.13% YTD return.
Currently the Thermax has a market cap of ₹36137.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3508.55 & ₹1985.05 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Thermax Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2324.36
|2302.46
|+0.95%
|2049.25
|+13.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|292
|284.28
|+2.72%
|237.09
|+23.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.84
|32.96
|+8.74%
|29.07
|+23.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|2172.78
|2130.8
|+1.97%
|1917.24
|+13.33%
|Operating Income
|151.58
|171.66
|-11.7%
|132.01
|+14.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|309.16
|217.47
|+42.16%
|164.95
|+87.43%
|Net Income
|238.34
|157.73
|+51.11%
|126.19
|+88.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.58
|14
|-10.14%
|11.2
|+12.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹238.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2324.36Cr
