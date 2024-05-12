Hello User
Thermax Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.01% YOY

Thermax Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.01% YOY

Livemint

Thermax Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.6% YoY & profit increased by 22.01% YoY

Thermax Q4 Results Live

Thermax Q4 Results Live : Thermax declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.6% & the profit increased by 22.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.9% and the profit decreased by 20.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.3% q-o-q & increased by 19.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.3% q-o-q & increased by 30.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.88 for Q4 which increased by 21.91% Y-o-Y.

Thermax has delivered -4.49% return in the last 1 week, 53.99% return in the last 6 months and 45.56% YTD return.

Currently, Thermax has a market cap of 50514.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4978.9 & 2191.85 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Thermax Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2763.682324.36+18.9%2310.82+19.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total316.24292+8.3%265.45+19.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.8835.84+39.17%29.44+69.43%
Total Operating Expense2540.412172.78+16.92%2140.36+18.69%
Operating Income223.27151.58+47.3%170.46+30.98%
Net Income Before Taxes250.86309.16-18.86%214.35+17.03%
Net Income190.33238.34-20.14%155.99+22.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.8812.58+34.18%13.85+21.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹190.33Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2763.68Cr

