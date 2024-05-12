Thermax Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.01% YOY

Thermax Q4 Results Live : Thermax declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.6% & the profit increased by 22.01% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.9% and the profit decreased by 20.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.3% q-o-q & increased by 19.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.3% q-o-q & increased by 30.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.88 for Q4 which increased by 21.91% Y-o-Y.

Thermax has delivered -4.49% return in the last 1 week, 53.99% return in the last 6 months and 45.56% YTD return.

Currently, Thermax has a market cap of ₹50514.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4978.9 & ₹2191.85 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Thermax Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2763.68 2324.36 +18.9% 2310.82 +19.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 316.24 292 +8.3% 265.45 +19.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.88 35.84 +39.17% 29.44 +69.43% Total Operating Expense 2540.41 2172.78 +16.92% 2140.36 +18.69% Operating Income 223.27 151.58 +47.3% 170.46 +30.98% Net Income Before Taxes 250.86 309.16 -18.86% 214.35 +17.03% Net Income 190.33 238.34 -20.14% 155.99 +22.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.88 12.58 +34.18% 13.85 +21.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹190.33Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2763.68Cr

