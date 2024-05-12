Thermax Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.01% YOY

Thermax Q4 Results Live : Thermax declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.6% & the profit increased by 22.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.9% and the profit decreased by 20.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.3% q-o-q & increased by 19.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.3% q-o-q & increased by 30.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.88 for Q4 which increased by 21.91% Y-o-Y.
Thermax has delivered -4.49% return in the last 1 week, 53.99% return in the last 6 months and 45.56% YTD return.
Currently, Thermax has a market cap of ₹50514.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4978.9 & ₹2191.85 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Thermax Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2763.68
|2324.36
|+18.9%
|2310.82
|+19.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|316.24
|292
|+8.3%
|265.45
|+19.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.88
|35.84
|+39.17%
|29.44
|+69.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|2540.41
|2172.78
|+16.92%
|2140.36
|+18.69%
|Operating Income
|223.27
|151.58
|+47.3%
|170.46
|+30.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|250.86
|309.16
|-18.86%
|214.35
|+17.03%
|Net Income
|190.33
|238.34
|-20.14%
|155.99
|+22.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.88
|12.58
|+34.18%
|13.85
|+21.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹190.33Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2763.68Cr
