Thermax Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹188 crore

PTI

Thermax Q4 results: The company's consolidated income during the quarter under review also rose to ₹2,818.93 crore from ₹2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period

Thermax’s performance over the past few quarters has been a reflection of the investment drought in the economy. Photo: MintPremium
Thermax’s performance over the past few quarters has been a reflection of the investment drought in the economy. Photo: Mint

Thermax Q4 results: Thermax Limited on Friday reported an over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at 188 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues. It had posted a profit after tax of 156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review also rose to 2,818.93 crore from 2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The order booking for the quarter was 2 per cent higher at 2,309 crore as compared to 2,254 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has recommended a dividend of 12 per share for 2023-24. The proposal is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider.

Published: 10 May 2024, 06:47 PM IST
