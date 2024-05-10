Thermax Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹188 crore
Thermax Q4 results: The company's consolidated income during the quarter under review also rose to ₹2,818.93 crore from ₹2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period
Thermax Q4 results: Thermax Limited on Friday reported an over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹188 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues. It had posted a profit after tax of ₹156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement.