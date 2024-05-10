Thermax Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹188 crore

Thermax Q4 results: Thermax Limited on Friday reported an over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹188 crore in the March 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues. It had posted a profit after tax of ₹156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its consolidated income during the quarter under review also rose to ₹2,818.93 crore from ₹2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The order booking for the quarter was 2 per cent higher at ₹2,309 crore as compared to ₹2,254 crore in the year-ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per share for 2023-24. The proposal is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider.

