Thinkink Picturez Q1 results: profit at ₹0.12Cr, Revenue increased by 242.47% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live: Thinkink Picturez declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 242.47%, and the profit came in at ₹0.12 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company reported a loss of ₹0.67 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained steady with no decline.
In a remarkable cost-cutting move, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.48% year-on-year. This substantial reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.
The operating income of Thinkink Picturez saw a significant boost, up by 108.21% quarter-on-quarter and 126.63% year-on-year. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management strategies that have contributed to the company's growth.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.01, reflecting an increase of 103.48% year-on-year. This improvement in EPS underscores the company's enhanced profitability and better returns for its shareholders.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Thinkink Picturez has delivered a negative return of -1.47% over the last week, -67.63% over the last six months, and -65.21% Year-to-Date (YTD). This indicates that while the company is showing operational improvements, its stock performance has been lackluster.
Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market capitalization of ₹81.23 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹20.62, while the 52-week low is ₹4.5, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Thinkink Picturez Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1
|1
|-0%
|0.29
|+242.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.33
|-84.49%
|0.28
|-81.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.04
|-30.41%
|0.03
|-11.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.82
|3.14
|-73.74%
|0.95
|-13.35%
|Operating Income
|0.18
|-2.14
|+108.21%
|-0.66
|+126.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.17
|-1.7
|+109.85%
|-0.67
|+125.01%
|Net Income
|0.12
|-1.24
|+109.98%
|-0.67
|+118.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|-0.42
|+101.9%
|-0.23
|+103.48%
