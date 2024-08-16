Thinkink Picturez Q1 results: profit at ₹0.12Cr, Revenue increased by 242.47% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live: Thinkink Picturez declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 242.47%, and the profit came in at ₹0.12 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company reported a loss of ₹0.67 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained steady with no decline.

In a remarkable cost-cutting move, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.48% year-on-year. This substantial reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.

The operating income of Thinkink Picturez saw a significant boost, up by 108.21% quarter-on-quarter and 126.63% year-on-year. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management strategies that have contributed to the company's growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.01, reflecting an increase of 103.48% year-on-year. This improvement in EPS underscores the company's enhanced profitability and better returns for its shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Thinkink Picturez has delivered a negative return of -1.47% over the last week, -67.63% over the last six months, and -65.21% Year-to-Date (YTD). This indicates that while the company is showing operational improvements, its stock performance has been lackluster.

Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market capitalization of ₹81.23 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹20.62, while the 52-week low is ₹4.5, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Thinkink Picturez Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1 1 -0% 0.29 +242.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.33 -84.49% 0.28 -81.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.04 -30.41% 0.03 -11.71% Total Operating Expense 0.82 3.14 -73.74% 0.95 -13.35% Operating Income 0.18 -2.14 +108.21% -0.66 +126.63% Net Income Before Taxes 0.17 -1.7 +109.85% -0.67 +125.01% Net Income 0.12 -1.24 +109.98% -0.67 +118.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 -0.42 +101.9% -0.23 +103.48%