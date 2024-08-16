Thinkink Picturez Q1 results: profit at ₹0.12Cr, Revenue increased by 242.47% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live: Thinkink Picturez declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 242.47%, and the profit came in at ₹0.12 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company reported a loss of ₹0.67 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained steady with no decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a remarkable cost-cutting move, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.48% year-on-year. This substantial reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income of Thinkink Picturez saw a significant boost, up by 108.21% quarter-on-quarter and 126.63% year-on-year. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management strategies that have contributed to the company's growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.01, reflecting an increase of 103.48% year-on-year. This improvement in EPS underscores the company's enhanced profitability and better returns for its shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Thinkink Picturez has delivered a negative return of -1.47% over the last week, -67.63% over the last six months, and -65.21% Year-to-Date (YTD). This indicates that while the company is showing operational improvements, its stock performance has been lackluster.

Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market capitalization of ₹81.23 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹20.62, while the 52-week low is ₹4.5, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thinkink Picturez Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1 1 -0% 0.29 +242.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.33 -84.49% 0.28 -81.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.04 -30.41% 0.03 -11.71% Total Operating Expense 0.82 3.14 -73.74% 0.95 -13.35% Operating Income 0.18 -2.14 +108.21% -0.66 +126.63% Net Income Before Taxes 0.17 -1.7 +109.85% -0.67 +125.01% Net Income 0.12 -1.24 +109.98% -0.67 +118.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 -0.42 +101.9% -0.23 +103.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.12Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar