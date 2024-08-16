Hello User
Thinkink Picturez Q1 results: profit at ₹0.12Cr, Revenue increased by 242.47% YoY

Livemint

Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live

Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez Q1 Results Live: Thinkink Picturez declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by an impressive 242.47%, and the profit came in at 0.12 crore. This is a significant turnaround from the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company reported a loss of 0.67 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained steady with no decline.

In a remarkable cost-cutting move, the Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 84.49% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.48% year-on-year. This substantial reduction in expenses has contributed to the improved profitability of the company.

The operating income of Thinkink Picturez saw a significant boost, up by 108.21% quarter-on-quarter and 126.63% year-on-year. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective management strategies that have contributed to the company's growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.01, reflecting an increase of 103.48% year-on-year. This improvement in EPS underscores the company's enhanced profitability and better returns for its shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Thinkink Picturez has delivered a negative return of -1.47% over the last week, -67.63% over the last six months, and -65.21% Year-to-Date (YTD). This indicates that while the company is showing operational improvements, its stock performance has been lackluster.

Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market capitalization of 81.23 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 20.62, while the 52-week low is 4.5, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Thinkink Picturez Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11-0%0.29+242.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.33-84.49%0.28-81.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.04-30.41%0.03-11.71%
Total Operating Expense0.823.14-73.74%0.95-13.35%
Operating Income0.18-2.14+108.21%-0.66+126.63%
Net Income Before Taxes0.17-1.7+109.85%-0.67+125.01%
Net Income0.12-1.24+109.98%-0.67+118.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.01-0.42+101.9%-0.23+103.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1Cr

