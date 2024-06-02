Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Thinkink Picturez Q4 results : loss at 1.24Cr, Revenue decreased by 94.76% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q4 results : loss at ₹1.24Cr, Revenue decreased by 94.76% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q4 Results Live

Thinkink Picturez Q4 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 94.76% & the loss came at 1.24cr.

It is noteworthy that Thinkink Picturez had declared a profit of 0.94cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 50%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.01% q-o-q & increased by 7.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 292.95% q-o-q & decreased by 187.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.42 for Q4 which decreased by 231.11% Y-o-Y.

Thinkink Picturez has delivered -11.74% return in the last 1 week, -59.99% return in the last 6 months, and -60.3% YTD return.

Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market cap of 92.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 118.95 & 31.27 respectively.

Thinkink Picturez Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12-50%19.07-94.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.330.29+16.01%0.31+7.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.05-1.99%0.06-26.49%
Total Operating Expense3.140.89+252.39%16.61-81.1%
Operating Income-2.141.11-292.95%2.46-187.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.71.35-226.12%2.44-169.68%
Net Income-1.240.94-231.69%0.94-231.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.420.32-231.25%0.32-231.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1Cr

