Thinkink Picturez Q4 results : loss at ₹1.24Cr, Revenue decreased by 94.76% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 94.76% YoY & loss at ₹ 1.24Cr

Thinkink Picturez Q4 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 94.76% & the loss came at ₹1.24cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Thinkink Picturez had declared a profit of ₹0.94cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 50%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.01% q-o-q & increased by 7.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 292.95% q-o-q & decreased by 187.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.42 for Q4 which decreased by 231.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thinkink Picturez has delivered -11.74% return in the last 1 week, -59.99% return in the last 6 months, and -60.3% YTD return.

Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market cap of ₹92.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹118.95 & ₹31.27 respectively.

Thinkink Picturez Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1 2 -50% 19.07 -94.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.33 0.29 +16.01% 0.31 +7.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.05 -1.99% 0.06 -26.49% Total Operating Expense 3.14 0.89 +252.39% 16.61 -81.1% Operating Income -2.14 1.11 -292.95% 2.46 -187.16% Net Income Before Taxes -1.7 1.35 -226.12% 2.44 -169.68% Net Income -1.24 0.94 -231.69% 0.94 -231.93% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.42 0.32 -231.25% 0.32 -231.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!