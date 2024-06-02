Thinkink Picturez Q4 results : loss at ₹1.24Cr, Revenue decreased by 94.76% YoY

Thinkink Picturez Q4 Results Live : Thinkink Picturez declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 94.76% & the loss came at ₹1.24cr.
It is noteworthy that Thinkink Picturez had declared a profit of ₹0.94cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 50%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.01% q-o-q & increased by 7.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 292.95% q-o-q & decreased by 187.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.42 for Q4 which decreased by 231.11% Y-o-Y.
Thinkink Picturez has delivered -11.74% return in the last 1 week, -59.99% return in the last 6 months, and -60.3% YTD return.
Currently, Thinkink Picturez has a market cap of ₹92.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹118.95 & ₹31.27 respectively.
Thinkink Picturez Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1
|2
|-50%
|19.07
|-94.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.33
|0.29
|+16.01%
|0.31
|+7.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.05
|-1.99%
|0.06
|-26.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.14
|0.89
|+252.39%
|16.61
|-81.1%
|Operating Income
|-2.14
|1.11
|-292.95%
|2.46
|-187.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.7
|1.35
|-226.12%
|2.44
|-169.68%
|Net Income
|-1.24
|0.94
|-231.69%
|0.94
|-231.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.42
|0.32
|-231.25%
|0.32
|-231.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1Cr
