Thirumalai Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 22.97Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.21% YoY

Thirumalai Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.21% & the loss came at ₹22.97cr. It is noteworthy that Thirumalai Chemicals had declared a profit of ₹8.3cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.64% q-o-q & decreased by 2.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6008.57% q-o-q & decreased by 242.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 376.54% Y-o-Y.
Thirumalai Chemicals has delivered -3.3% return in the last 1 week, 14.23% return in the last 6 months, and 6.24% YTD return.
Currently, Thirumalai Chemicals has a market cap of ₹2388.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹256.85 & ₹168.3 respectively.
Thirumalai Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|491.9
|542.05
|-9.25%
|508.21
|-3.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.63
|21.94
|-19.64%
|18.13
|-2.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.39
|15.78
|-2.47%
|13.81
|+11.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|513.28
|542.4
|-5.37%
|493.19
|+4.07%
|Operating Income
|-21.38
|-0.35
|-6008.57%
|15.02
|-242.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-28.63
|-4.08
|-601.72%
|14.16
|-302.19%
|Net Income
|-22.97
|-6
|-282.83%
|8.3
|-376.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.24
|-0.59
|-279.66%
|0.81
|-376.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-22.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹491.9Cr
