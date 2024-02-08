Thirumalai Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 22.97Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.21% YoY

Thirumalai Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.21% & the loss came at ₹22.97cr. It is noteworthy that Thirumalai Chemicals had declared a profit of ₹8.3cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.64% q-o-q & decreased by 2.76% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 6008.57% q-o-q & decreased by 242.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 376.54% Y-o-Y.

Thirumalai Chemicals has delivered -3.3% return in the last 1 week, 14.23% return in the last 6 months, and 6.24% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Thirumalai Chemicals has a market cap of ₹2388.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹256.85 & ₹168.3 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Thirumalai Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 491.9 542.05 -9.25% 508.21 -3.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.63 21.94 -19.64% 18.13 -2.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.39 15.78 -2.47% 13.81 +11.44% Total Operating Expense 513.28 542.4 -5.37% 493.19 +4.07% Operating Income -21.38 -0.35 -6008.57% 15.02 -242.34% Net Income Before Taxes -28.63 -4.08 -601.72% 14.16 -302.19% Net Income -22.97 -6 -282.83% 8.3 -376.75% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.24 -0.59 -279.66% 0.81 -376.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-22.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹491.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!