Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Thirumalai Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 22.97Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.21% YoY

Thirumalai Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results: Loss at 22.97Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.21% YoY

Livemint

Thirumalai Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Thirumalai Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.21% & the loss came at 22.97cr. It is noteworthy that Thirumalai Chemicals had declared a profit of 8.3cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.64% q-o-q & decreased by 2.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6008.57% q-o-q & decreased by 242.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 376.54% Y-o-Y.

Thirumalai Chemicals has delivered -3.3% return in the last 1 week, 14.23% return in the last 6 months, and 6.24% YTD return.

Currently, Thirumalai Chemicals has a market cap of 2388.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 256.85 & 168.3 respectively.

Thirumalai Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue491.9542.05-9.25%508.21-3.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.6321.94-19.64%18.13-2.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.3915.78-2.47%13.81+11.44%
Total Operating Expense513.28542.4-5.37%493.19+4.07%
Operating Income-21.38-0.35-6008.57%15.02-242.34%
Net Income Before Taxes-28.63-4.08-601.72%14.16-302.19%
Net Income-22.97-6-282.83%8.3-376.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.24-0.59-279.66%0.81-376.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-22.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹491.9Cr

