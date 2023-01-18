This IT firm announces dividend, reports 34.9% rise in PAT to ₹237.95 cr1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 07:05 PM IST
The order booking for the quarter was at $440.2 million in total contract value (TCV)
The order booking for the quarter was at $440.2 million in total contract value (TCV)
Software services firm Persistent System, on Wednesday reported a 34.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹237.95 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹ ₹1,76.4 crore in the year-ago period, Persistent Systems said in a regulatory filing.