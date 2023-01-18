This IT firm announces dividend, reports 34.9% rise in PAT to 237.95 cr

“We are delighted to announce the 11th sequential quarter of revenue growth, fueled by our continued investments in innovative technologies and our differentiated Digital Engineering expertise. In this dynamic macro-economic environment, we are closely collaborating with our clients and partner ecosystem to create competitive advantage and drive business value. As a result, we won several large deals across industries and service lines, driving 20 sequential growth in total contract value (TCV) bookings.

