Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 37.77% YOY, Revenue at ₹2003.76 Crore

Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024 show revenue increased by 8.7% YoY and profit increased by 37.77% YoY, with profit at 64.89 crore and revenue at 2003.76 crore.

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024:Thomas Cook India declared its Q2 results for 2024 on 13 November, revealing a significant growth in profit and revenue compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit of 64.89 crore, reflecting a remarkable increase of 37.77% year-on-year, while revenue rose to 2003.76 crore, an 8.7% increase YoY.

However, when comparing these figures to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. Revenue saw a decrease of 4.85%, and profit fell by 13.82%. These quarterly fluctuations highlight the seasonal nature of the travel industry.

In terms of operational costs, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 13.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses could indicate higher operational challenges for the company moving forward.

The operating income for Thomas Cook India was down by 12.13% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but showed an impressive increase of 24.12% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company is facing short-term challenges, it is experiencing longer-term growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at 1.39, which is an increase of 37.62% year-on-year, further illustrating the company's strong financial performance despite quarterly setbacks.

In terms of stock performance, Thomas Cook India has seen a -3.83% return in the last week and a -12.53% return over the past six months. Conversely, the company has achieved a significant 41.17% return year-to-date, indicating a strong rebound in investor confidence.

As of now, Thomas Cook India boasts a market capitalization of 8918.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 263.73 and a low of 134.56, reflecting its volatility in the stock market.

Analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, as all two analysts covering Thomas Cook India have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 14 November 2024. The consensus recommendation suggests strong confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Thomas Cook India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2003.762105.94-4.85%1843.42+8.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total263.41251.49+4.74%231.67+13.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.7133.9+2.39%31.46+10.33%
Total Operating Expense1913.962003.74-4.48%1771.07+8.07%
Operating Income89.8102.2-12.13%72.35+24.12%
Net Income Before Taxes109.59109.07+0.48%76.6+43.07%
Net Income64.8975.29-13.82%47.1+37.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.391.62-14.2%1.01+37.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
