Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 37.77% YOY, Revenue at ₹2003.76 Crore

Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024:Thomas Cook India declared its Q2 results for 2024 on 13 November, revealing a significant growth in profit and revenue compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit of ₹64.89 crore, reflecting a remarkable increase of 37.77% year-on-year, while revenue rose to ₹2003.76 crore, an 8.7% increase YoY.
However, when comparing these figures to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. Revenue saw a decrease of 4.85%, and profit fell by 13.82%. These quarterly fluctuations highlight the seasonal nature of the travel industry.
In terms of operational costs, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 13.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses could indicate higher operational challenges for the company moving forward.
The operating income for Thomas Cook India was down by 12.13% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but showed an impressive increase of 24.12% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company is facing short-term challenges, it is experiencing longer-term growth.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at ₹1.39, which is an increase of 37.62% year-on-year, further illustrating the company's strong financial performance despite quarterly setbacks.
In terms of stock performance, Thomas Cook India has seen a -3.83% return in the last week and a -12.53% return over the past six months. Conversely, the company has achieved a significant 41.17% return year-to-date, indicating a strong rebound in investor confidence.
As of now, Thomas Cook India boasts a market capitalization of ₹8918.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹263.73 and a low of ₹134.56, reflecting its volatility in the stock market.
Analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, as all two analysts covering Thomas Cook India have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 14 November 2024. The consensus recommendation suggests strong confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Thomas Cook India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2003.76
|2105.94
|-4.85%
|1843.42
|+8.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|263.41
|251.49
|+4.74%
|231.67
|+13.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.71
|33.9
|+2.39%
|31.46
|+10.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|1913.96
|2003.74
|-4.48%
|1771.07
|+8.07%
|Operating Income
|89.8
|102.2
|-12.13%
|72.35
|+24.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|109.59
|109.07
|+0.48%
|76.6
|+43.07%
|Net Income
|64.89
|75.29
|-13.82%
|47.1
|+37.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.39
|1.62
|-14.2%
|1.01
|+37.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹64.89Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2003.76Cr
