Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 37.77% YOY, Revenue at ₹2003.76 Crore

Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024 show revenue increased by 8.7% YoY and profit increased by 37.77% YoY, with profit at ₹ 64.89 crore and revenue at ₹ 2003.76 crore.

Thomas Cook India Q2 Results 2024:Thomas Cook India declared its Q2 results for 2024 on 13 November, revealing a significant growth in profit and revenue compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit of ₹64.89 crore, reflecting a remarkable increase of 37.77% year-on-year, while revenue rose to ₹2003.76 crore, an 8.7% increase YoY.

However, when comparing these figures to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. Revenue saw a decrease of 4.85%, and profit fell by 13.82%. These quarterly fluctuations highlight the seasonal nature of the travel industry.

In terms of operational costs, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 13.7% year-on-year. This increase in expenses could indicate higher operational challenges for the company moving forward.

The operating income for Thomas Cook India was down by 12.13% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but showed an impressive increase of 24.12% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company is facing short-term challenges, it is experiencing longer-term growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 is reported at ₹1.39, which is an increase of 37.62% year-on-year, further illustrating the company's strong financial performance despite quarterly setbacks.

In terms of stock performance, Thomas Cook India has seen a -3.83% return in the last week and a -12.53% return over the past six months. Conversely, the company has achieved a significant 41.17% return year-to-date, indicating a strong rebound in investor confidence.

As of now, Thomas Cook India boasts a market capitalization of ₹8918.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹263.73 and a low of ₹134.56, reflecting its volatility in the stock market.

Analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, as all two analysts covering Thomas Cook India have given it a 'Strong Buy' rating as of 14 November 2024. The consensus recommendation suggests strong confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Thomas Cook India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2003.76 2105.94 -4.85% 1843.42 +8.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 263.41 251.49 +4.74% 231.67 +13.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.71 33.9 +2.39% 31.46 +10.33% Total Operating Expense 1913.96 2003.74 -4.48% 1771.07 +8.07% Operating Income 89.8 102.2 -12.13% 72.35 +24.12% Net Income Before Taxes 109.59 109.07 +0.48% 76.6 +43.07% Net Income 64.89 75.29 -13.82% 47.1 +37.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.39 1.62 -14.2% 1.01 +37.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹64.89Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2003.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.