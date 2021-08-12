Three concerning takeaways from Zomato’s earnings release

Zomato’s delivery workforce jumped 82% to 310,000 at the end of June quarter from 169,802 at the end of March but the company’s revenue during the same period rose 22% to ₹844 crore. Zomato claims that it made 100 million orders in the quarter, the highest-ever. Zomato has not shared any other metric but the only reasonable way to make sense of why revenue growth was less than the pace of growth of delivery people added and food orders placed is that the company gave more discounts than in the earlier quarters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}