Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Thyrocare Technologies declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 23.14% & the profit increased by 24.5% YoY, resulting in a profit of ₹19.11 crore and revenue of ₹165.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.45% and the profit decreased by 28.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 18.99% quarter-on-quarter and 33.12% year-on-year. This rise in expenses contributed to the challenges faced in maintaining profitability compared to the previous quarter.
The operating income was also impacted, showing a decline of 29.95% quarter-on-quarter while reflecting an increase of 36.15% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.56, which is a notable increase of 28.06% year-on-year.
Thyrocare Technologies has delivered a 0.7% return in the last week, a 6.02% return over the last six months, but has seen a decline of 10.06% year-to-date.
Currently, Thyrocare Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹4345.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1055 and a low of ₹554.1.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date remains a Buy.
Thyrocare Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|165.92
|177.36
|-6.45%
|134.74
|+23.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.09
|29.49
|+18.99%
|26.36
|+33.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.06
|13.07
|+30.53%
|13.47
|+26.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|141.25
|142.14
|-0.63%
|116.62
|+21.12%
|Operating Income
|24.67
|35.22
|-29.95%
|18.12
|+36.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.92
|36.78
|-24.09%
|19.91
|+40.23%
|Net Income
|19.11
|26.68
|-28.37%
|15.35
|+24.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.56
|4.98
|-28.51%
|2.78
|+28.06%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.