Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 24.5% YOY, profit at ₹19.11 crore and revenue at ₹165.92 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Thyrocare Technologies declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 23.14% & the profit increased by 24.5% YoY, resulting in a profit of 19.11 crore and revenue of 165.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.45% and the profit decreased by 28.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 18.99% quarter-on-quarter and 33.12% year-on-year. This rise in expenses contributed to the challenges faced in maintaining profitability compared to the previous quarter.

Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was also impacted, showing a decline of 29.95% quarter-on-quarter while reflecting an increase of 36.15% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 3.56, which is a notable increase of 28.06% year-on-year.

Thyrocare Technologies has delivered a 0.7% return in the last week, a 6.02% return over the last six months, but has seen a decline of 10.06% year-to-date.

Currently, Thyrocare Technologies has a market capitalization of 4345.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 1055 and a low of 554.1.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date remains a Buy.

Thyrocare Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165.92177.36-6.45%134.74+23.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.0929.49+18.99%26.36+33.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.0613.07+30.53%13.47+26.65%
Total Operating Expense141.25142.14-0.63%116.62+21.12%
Operating Income24.6735.22-29.95%18.12+36.15%
Net Income Before Taxes27.9236.78-24.09%19.91+40.23%
Net Income19.1126.68-28.37%15.35+24.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.564.98-28.51%2.78+28.06%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹19.11Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹165.92Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:50 AM IST
