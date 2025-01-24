Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 24.5% YOY, profit at ₹19.11 crore and revenue at ₹165.92 crore

Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Thyrocare Technologies declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 23.14% & the profit increased by 24.5% YoY, resulting in a profit of ₹19.11 crore and revenue of ₹165.92 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.45% and the profit decreased by 28.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 18.99% quarter-on-quarter and 33.12% year-on-year. This rise in expenses contributed to the challenges faced in maintaining profitability compared to the previous quarter.

Thyrocare Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was also impacted, showing a decline of 29.95% quarter-on-quarter while reflecting an increase of 36.15% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.56, which is a notable increase of 28.06% year-on-year.

Thyrocare Technologies has delivered a 0.7% return in the last week, a 6.02% return over the last six months, but has seen a decline of 10.06% year-to-date.

Currently, Thyrocare Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹4345.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1055 and a low of ₹554.1.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of the one analyst covering the company, all have given a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date remains a Buy.

Thyrocare Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 165.92 177.36 -6.45% 134.74 +23.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.09 29.49 +18.99% 26.36 +33.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.06 13.07 +30.53% 13.47 +26.65% Total Operating Expense 141.25 142.14 -0.63% 116.62 +21.12% Operating Income 24.67 35.22 -29.95% 18.12 +36.15% Net Income Before Taxes 27.92 36.78 -24.09% 19.91 +40.23% Net Income 19.11 26.68 -28.37% 15.35 +24.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.56 4.98 -28.51% 2.78 +28.06%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.