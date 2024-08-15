Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.98% YoY

Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.08% YoY & profit increased by 18.98% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live
Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live

Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live : Tide Water Oil India declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a modest increase in topline revenue by 1.08% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit saw a significant surge of 18.98% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's revenue declined by 1.63%, and the profit decreased by 13.54%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.87% QoQ and saw a substantial increase of 10.82% YoY. This increase in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 16.52% QoQ but managed to increase by 4.46% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 21.84, marking an increase of 19.02% YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability despite the challenges faced in the recent quarter.

In terms of market performance, Tide Water Oil India has delivered a -2.96% return in the last week, a remarkable 48.04% return in the last six months, and an impressive 67.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.

Currently, Tide Water Oil India has a market capitalization of 4037.3 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 2783.9 and a low of 1108.25, indicating significant volatility and investor activity over the past year.

Tide Water Oil India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue478.87486.82-1.63%473.74+1.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.4289.94+3.87%84.3+10.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.113.77+35.54%3.79+34.83%
Total Operating Expense442.58443.35-0.17%439+0.82%
Operating Income36.2943.47-16.52%34.74+4.46%
Net Income Before Taxes49.8855.45-10.05%41.98+18.82%
Net Income37.1142.92-13.54%31.19+18.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.8425.21-13.38%18.35+19.02%
FAQs
₹37.11Cr
₹478.87Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
