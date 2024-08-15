Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.98% YoY

Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live : Tide Water Oil India declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a modest increase in topline revenue by 1.08% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit saw a significant surge of 18.98% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's revenue declined by 1.63%, and the profit decreased by 13.54%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.87% QoQ and saw a substantial increase of 10.82% YoY. This increase in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 16.52% QoQ but managed to increase by 4.46% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.84, marking an increase of 19.02% YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability despite the challenges faced in the recent quarter.
In terms of market performance, Tide Water Oil India has delivered a -2.96% return in the last week, a remarkable 48.04% return in the last six months, and an impressive 67.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.
Currently, Tide Water Oil India has a market capitalization of ₹4037.3 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2783.9 and a low of ₹1108.25, indicating significant volatility and investor activity over the past year.
Tide Water Oil India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|478.87
|486.82
|-1.63%
|473.74
|+1.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.42
|89.94
|+3.87%
|84.3
|+10.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.11
|3.77
|+35.54%
|3.79
|+34.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|442.58
|443.35
|-0.17%
|439
|+0.82%
|Operating Income
|36.29
|43.47
|-16.52%
|34.74
|+4.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|49.88
|55.45
|-10.05%
|41.98
|+18.82%
|Net Income
|37.11
|42.92
|-13.54%
|31.19
|+18.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.84
|25.21
|-13.38%
|18.35
|+19.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.11Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹478.87Cr
