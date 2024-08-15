Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 18.98% YoY

Tide Water Oil India Q1 Results Live : Tide Water Oil India declared its Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported a modest increase in topline revenue by 1.08% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit saw a significant surge of 18.98% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's revenue declined by 1.63%, and the profit decreased by 13.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.87% QoQ and saw a substantial increase of 10.82% YoY. This increase in expenses has impacted the operating income, which was down by 16.52% QoQ but managed to increase by 4.46% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹21.84, marking an increase of 19.02% YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability despite the challenges faced in the recent quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Tide Water Oil India has delivered a -2.96% return in the last week, a remarkable 48.04% return in the last six months, and an impressive 67.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.

Currently, Tide Water Oil India has a market capitalization of ₹4037.3 crore. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2783.9 and a low of ₹1108.25, indicating significant volatility and investor activity over the past year.

Tide Water Oil India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 478.87 486.82 -1.63% 473.74 +1.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.42 89.94 +3.87% 84.3 +10.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.11 3.77 +35.54% 3.79 +34.83% Total Operating Expense 442.58 443.35 -0.17% 439 +0.82% Operating Income 36.29 43.47 -16.52% 34.74 +4.46% Net Income Before Taxes 49.88 55.45 -10.05% 41.98 +18.82% Net Income 37.11 42.92 -13.54% 31.19 +18.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.84 25.21 -13.38% 18.35 +19.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.11Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹478.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}