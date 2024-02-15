Tide Water Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 29.33% YOY

Tide Water Oil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit increased by 29.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.7% and the profit decreased by 4.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.98% q-o-q & increased by 18.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 27.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.34% Y-o-Y.
Tide Water Oil India has delivered -11.85% return in the last 1 week, 36.16% return in last 6 months and 8.89% YTD return.
Currently the Tide Water Oil India has a market cap of ₹2616.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1834.75 & ₹805.15 respectively.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 22 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 22 Feb, 2024:
Tide Water Oil India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|496.45
|474.18
|+4.7%
|497.07
|-0.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|91.85
|82.02
|+11.98%
|77.21
|+18.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.89
|3.84
|+1.3%
|4.21
|-7.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|458.73
|436.45
|+5.1%
|467.56
|-1.89%
|Operating Income
|37.72
|37.73
|-0.03%
|29.51
|+27.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|44.59
|45.11
|-1.15%
|34.98
|+27.47%
|Net Income
|33.56
|35.22
|-4.71%
|25.95
|+29.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.75
|20.73
|-4.73%
|15.27
|+29.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹496.45Cr
