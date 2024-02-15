Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tide Water Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 29.33% YOY

Tide Water Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 29.33% YOY

Livemint

Tide Water Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.12% YoY & profit increased by 29.33% YoY

Tide Water Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tide Water Oil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit increased by 29.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.7% and the profit decreased by 4.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.98% q-o-q & increased by 18.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 27.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.34% Y-o-Y.

Tide Water Oil India has delivered -11.85% return in the last 1 week, 36.16% return in last 6 months and 8.89% YTD return.

Currently the Tide Water Oil India has a market cap of 2616.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1834.75 & 805.15 respectively.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 12.0. The record date for the dividend is 22 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 22 Feb, 2024:

Tide Water Oil India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue496.45474.18+4.7%497.07-0.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total91.8582.02+11.98%77.21+18.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.893.84+1.3%4.21-7.6%
Total Operating Expense458.73436.45+5.1%467.56-1.89%
Operating Income37.7237.73-0.03%29.51+27.82%
Net Income Before Taxes44.5945.11-1.15%34.98+27.47%
Net Income33.5635.22-4.71%25.95+29.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.7520.73-4.73%15.27+29.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹496.45Cr

