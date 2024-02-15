Tide Water Oil India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 29.33% YOY

Tide Water Oil India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit increased by 29.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.7% and the profit decreased by 4.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.98% q-o-q & increased by 18.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 27.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.75 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.34% Y-o-Y.

Tide Water Oil India has delivered -11.85% return in the last 1 week, 36.16% return in last 6 months and 8.89% YTD return.

Currently the Tide Water Oil India has a market cap of ₹2616.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1834.75 & ₹805.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 22 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 22 Feb, 2024:

Tide Water Oil India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 496.45 474.18 +4.7% 497.07 -0.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 91.85 82.02 +11.98% 77.21 +18.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.89 3.84 +1.3% 4.21 -7.6% Total Operating Expense 458.73 436.45 +5.1% 467.56 -1.89% Operating Income 37.72 37.73 -0.03% 29.51 +27.82% Net Income Before Taxes 44.59 45.11 -1.15% 34.98 +27.47% Net Income 33.56 35.22 -4.71% 25.95 +29.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.75 20.73 -4.73% 15.27 +29.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹496.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!