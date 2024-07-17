Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.45% YOY

Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live

Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live : Tierra Agrotech announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 14.7% increase in revenue and a 4.45% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). This growth is significant for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tierra Agrotech experienced remarkable growth with revenue surging by 566.59% and profit by 233.36%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 13.62% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but a 17.85% decline Year-over-Year (YoY). This indicates a mixed trend in expenses management.

The operating income witnessed a substantial 177.77% increase QoQ, while it decreased by 11.28% YoY, reflecting some challenges faced by the company in maintaining last year's performance levels.

Tierra Agrotech reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.81 for Q1, showing a slight decrease of 0.24% YoY. This metric is crucial for investors to assess the company's profitability.

Furthermore, the company's stock performance has been volatile with a 3.52% return in the last week, but significant negative returns of -32.34% in the last 6 months and -27.9% Year-to-Date (YTD). Investors need to closely monitor these fluctuations.

As of now, Tierra Agrotech commands a market capitalization of 392.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 186.27 & 50.44 respectively, indicating the company's stock price variability over the past year.

Tierra Agrotech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.957.49+566.59%43.54+14.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.554.01+13.62%5.54-17.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.360.57-36.24%0.18+97.02%
Total Operating Expense43.5215.76+176.21%36.3+19.88%
Operating Income6.43-8.26+177.77%7.24-11.28%
Net Income Before Taxes6.62-5.58+218.77%5.83+13.61%
Net Income4.99-3.74+233.36%4.78+4.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.81-0.68+219.12%0.81-0.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.99Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹49.95Cr

