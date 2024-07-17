Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.45% YOY

Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live : Tierra Agrotech announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 14.7% increase in revenue and a 4.45% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). This growth is significant for the company.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tierra Agrotech experienced remarkable growth with revenue surging by 566.59% and profit by 233.36%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 13.62% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but a 17.85% decline Year-over-Year (YoY). This indicates a mixed trend in expenses management.
The operating income witnessed a substantial 177.77% increase QoQ, while it decreased by 11.28% YoY, reflecting some challenges faced by the company in maintaining last year's performance levels.
Tierra Agrotech reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.81 for Q1, showing a slight decrease of 0.24% YoY. This metric is crucial for investors to assess the company's profitability.
Furthermore, the company's stock performance has been volatile with a 3.52% return in the last week, but significant negative returns of -32.34% in the last 6 months and -27.9% Year-to-Date (YTD). Investors need to closely monitor these fluctuations.
As of now, Tierra Agrotech commands a market capitalization of ₹392.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹186.27 & ₹50.44 respectively, indicating the company's stock price variability over the past year.
Tierra Agrotech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.95
|7.49
|+566.59%
|43.54
|+14.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.55
|4.01
|+13.62%
|5.54
|-17.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.36
|0.57
|-36.24%
|0.18
|+97.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.52
|15.76
|+176.21%
|36.3
|+19.88%
|Operating Income
|6.43
|-8.26
|+177.77%
|7.24
|-11.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.62
|-5.58
|+218.77%
|5.83
|+13.61%
|Net Income
|4.99
|-3.74
|+233.36%
|4.78
|+4.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|-0.68
|+219.12%
|0.81
|-0.24%
