Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.45% YOY

Tierra Agrotech Q1 Results Live : Tierra Agrotech announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 14.7% increase in revenue and a 4.45% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). This growth is significant for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tierra Agrotech experienced remarkable growth with revenue surging by 566.59% and profit by 233.36%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 13.62% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but a 17.85% decline Year-over-Year (YoY). This indicates a mixed trend in expenses management.

The operating income witnessed a substantial 177.77% increase QoQ, while it decreased by 11.28% YoY, reflecting some challenges faced by the company in maintaining last year's performance levels.

Tierra Agrotech reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.81 for Q1, showing a slight decrease of 0.24% YoY. This metric is crucial for investors to assess the company's profitability.

Furthermore, the company's stock performance has been volatile with a 3.52% return in the last week, but significant negative returns of -32.34% in the last 6 months and -27.9% Year-to-Date (YTD). Investors need to closely monitor these fluctuations.

As of now, Tierra Agrotech commands a market capitalization of ₹392.29 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹186.27 & ₹50.44 respectively, indicating the company's stock price variability over the past year.

Tierra Agrotech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.95 7.49 +566.59% 43.54 +14.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.55 4.01 +13.62% 5.54 -17.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.36 0.57 -36.24% 0.18 +97.02% Total Operating Expense 43.52 15.76 +176.21% 36.3 +19.88% Operating Income 6.43 -8.26 +177.77% 7.24 -11.28% Net Income Before Taxes 6.62 -5.58 +218.77% 5.83 +13.61% Net Income 4.99 -3.74 +233.36% 4.78 +4.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 -0.68 +219.12% 0.81 -0.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.99Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹49.95Cr

