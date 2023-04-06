Tiger Global posts 7.3% Q1 gain after losses in 2022

Tiger Global posts 7.3% Q1 gain after losses in 20222 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Tiger Global advanced 5.2% in March for its third straight positive month this year, according to a person familiar with the matter. Four of the firm’s biggest stock holdings at the end of December jumped at least 20% during the first three months, led by a 76% surge for Meta Platforms
Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund gained 7.3% in the first quarter as a rally in technology shares helped the firm begin to dig out from last year’s record losses.
