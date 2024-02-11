Tiger Logistics India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.47% YOY

Tiger Logistics India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.28% & the profit decreased by 55.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.03% and the profit increased by 14.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.12% q-o-q & decreased by 55.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.54 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 55.19% Y-o-Y.

Tiger Logistics India has delivered -1.44% return in the last 1 week, 121.29% return in last 6 months and 12.72% YTD return.

Currently the Tiger Logistics India has a market cap of ₹847.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹870 & ₹335 respectively.

Tiger Logistics India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.95 53.58 -3.03% 82.83 -37.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.77 3.24 +16.11% 3.29 +14.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.17 0.17 -3.86% 0.19 -13.22% Total Operating Expense 48.14 49.72 -3.18% 74.18 -35.1% Operating Income 3.81 3.85 -1.12% 8.65 -55.96% Net Income Before Taxes 4.86 4.23 +14.79% 11.03 -55.94% Net Income 3.68 3.22 +14.27% 8.27 -55.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.54 3.15 +12.38% 7.9 -55.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.68Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.95Cr

