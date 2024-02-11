Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tiger Logistics India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.47% YOY

Tiger Logistics India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.47% YOY

Livemint

Tiger Logistics India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 37.28% YoY & profit decreased by 55.47% YoY

Tiger Logistics India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tiger Logistics India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.28% & the profit decreased by 55.47% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.03% and the profit increased by 14.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.12% q-o-q & decreased by 55.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.54 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 55.19% Y-o-Y.

Tiger Logistics India has delivered -1.44% return in the last 1 week, 121.29% return in last 6 months and 12.72% YTD return.

Currently the Tiger Logistics India has a market cap of 847.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 870 & 335 respectively.

Tiger Logistics India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.9553.58-3.03%82.83-37.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.773.24+16.11%3.29+14.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.17-3.86%0.19-13.22%
Total Operating Expense48.1449.72-3.18%74.18-35.1%
Operating Income3.813.85-1.12%8.65-55.96%
Net Income Before Taxes4.864.23+14.79%11.03-55.94%
Net Income3.683.22+14.27%8.27-55.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.543.15+12.38%7.9-55.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.68Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.95Cr

