Tiger Logistics India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.47% YOY

Tiger Logistics India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.28% & the profit decreased by 55.47% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.03% and the profit increased by 14.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.12% q-o-q & decreased by 55.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.54 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 55.19% Y-o-Y.
Tiger Logistics India has delivered -1.44% return in the last 1 week, 121.29% return in last 6 months and 12.72% YTD return.
Currently the Tiger Logistics India has a market cap of ₹847.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹870 & ₹335 respectively.
Tiger Logistics India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.95
|53.58
|-3.03%
|82.83
|-37.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.77
|3.24
|+16.11%
|3.29
|+14.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.17
|0.17
|-3.86%
|0.19
|-13.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.14
|49.72
|-3.18%
|74.18
|-35.1%
|Operating Income
|3.81
|3.85
|-1.12%
|8.65
|-55.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.86
|4.23
|+14.79%
|11.03
|-55.94%
|Net Income
|3.68
|3.22
|+14.27%
|8.27
|-55.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.54
|3.15
|+12.38%
|7.9
|-55.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.68Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.95Cr
