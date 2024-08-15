TIL Q1 results : loss at ₹1.06Cr, Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY

TIL Q1 Results Live : TIL Q1 Results Live: TIL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline showed a remarkable increase of 1835.84% year-on-year (YoY), but the company reported a loss of ₹1.06 crore. This is a significant shift from the same period last fiscal year, when TIL had declared a profit of ₹0.95 crore.
Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 113.11%. Despite this substantial revenue growth, the operating income was down by 106.21% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 173.05% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.26, which, despite being negative, represents an improvement of 98.54% YoY.
TIL has shown strong returns over various time periods, delivering a 1.21% return in the last week, an impressive 191.7% return over the last six months, and a 266.38% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, TIL has a market capitalization of ₹2528.88 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹418 and a low of ₹72.99.
TIL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|66.98
|31.43
|+113.11%
|3.46
|+1835.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.71
|1.68
|+1.79%
|1.97
|-13.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.43
|-72.48
|+201.31%
|-5.37
|+1467.41%
|Operating Income
|-6.45
|103.91
|-106.21%
|8.83
|-173.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.93
|99.82
|-102.94%
|-0.53
|-452.83%
|Net Income
|-1.06
|168.59
|-100.63%
|0.95
|-211.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.26
|14.43
|-101.8%
|-17.82
|+98.54%
