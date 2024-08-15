TIL Q1 results : loss at ₹1.06Cr, Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY

TIL Q1 results : Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY & loss at 1.06Cr

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
TIL Q1 Results Live
TIL Q1 Results Live

TIL Q1 Results Live : TIL Q1 Results Live: TIL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline showed a remarkable increase of 1835.84% year-on-year (YoY), but the company reported a loss of 1.06 crore. This is a significant shift from the same period last fiscal year, when TIL had declared a profit of 0.95 crore.

Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 113.11%. Despite this substantial revenue growth, the operating income was down by 106.21% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 173.05% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.26, which, despite being negative, represents an improvement of 98.54% YoY.

TIL has shown strong returns over various time periods, delivering a 1.21% return in the last week, an impressive 191.7% return over the last six months, and a 266.38% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, TIL has a market capitalization of 2528.88 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 418 and a low of 72.99.

TIL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66.9831.43+113.11%3.46+1835.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.711.68+1.79%1.97-13.2%
Total Operating Expense73.43-72.48+201.31%-5.37+1467.41%
Operating Income-6.45103.91-106.21%8.83-173.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.9399.82-102.94%-0.53-452.83%
Net Income-1.06168.59-100.63%0.95-211.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.2614.43-101.8%-17.82+98.54%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-1.06Cr
₹66.98Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTIL Q1 results : loss at ₹1.06Cr, Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue