Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TIL Q1 results : loss at 1.06Cr, Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY

TIL Q1 results : loss at ₹1.06Cr, Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY

Livemint

TIL Q1 results : Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY & loss at 1.06Cr

TIL Q1 Results Live

TIL Q1 Results Live : TIL Q1 Results Live: TIL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline showed a remarkable increase of 1835.84% year-on-year (YoY), but the company reported a loss of 1.06 crore. This is a significant shift from the same period last fiscal year, when TIL had declared a profit of 0.95 crore.

Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 113.11%. Despite this substantial revenue growth, the operating income was down by 106.21% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 173.05% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.26, which, despite being negative, represents an improvement of 98.54% YoY.

TIL has shown strong returns over various time periods, delivering a 1.21% return in the last week, an impressive 191.7% return over the last six months, and a 266.38% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, TIL has a market capitalization of 2528.88 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 418 and a low of 72.99.

TIL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66.9831.43+113.11%3.46+1835.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.711.68+1.79%1.97-13.2%
Total Operating Expense73.43-72.48+201.31%-5.37+1467.41%
Operating Income-6.45103.91-106.21%8.83-173.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.9399.82-102.94%-0.53-452.83%
Net Income-1.06168.59-100.63%0.95-211.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.2614.43-101.8%-17.82+98.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹66.98Cr

