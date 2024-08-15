TIL Q1 results : loss at ₹1.06Cr, Revenue increased by 1835.84% YoY

TIL Q1 Results Live : TIL Q1 Results Live: TIL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline showed a remarkable increase of 1835.84% year-on-year (YoY), but the company reported a loss of ₹1.06 crore. This is a significant shift from the same period last fiscal year, when TIL had declared a profit of ₹0.95 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the performance to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 113.11%. Despite this substantial revenue growth, the operating income was down by 106.21% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 173.05% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.26, which, despite being negative, represents an improvement of 98.54% YoY.

TIL has shown strong returns over various time periods, delivering a 1.21% return in the last week, an impressive 191.7% return over the last six months, and a 266.38% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, TIL has a market capitalization of ₹2528.88 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹418 and a low of ₹72.99.

TIL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 66.98 31.43 +113.11% 3.46 +1835.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.71 1.68 +1.79% 1.97 -13.2% Total Operating Expense 73.43 -72.48 +201.31% -5.37 +1467.41% Operating Income -6.45 103.91 -106.21% 8.83 -173.05% Net Income Before Taxes -2.93 99.82 -102.94% -0.53 -452.83% Net Income -1.06 168.59 -100.63% 0.95 -211.58% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.26 14.43 -101.8% -17.82 +98.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹66.98Cr

