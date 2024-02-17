TIL Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 104.71Cr, Revenue increased by 8.65% YoY

TIL Q3 FY24 Results Live: TIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.65% & the profit came at ₹104.71cr. It is noteworthy that TIL had declared a loss of ₹21.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.58%.
The operating income was up by 1001.65% q-o-q & increased by 894.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.73 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 164.29% Y-o-Y.
TIL has delivered -3.99% return in the last 1 week, 74.87% return in the last 6 months, and 25.6% YTD return.
Currently, TIL has a market cap of ₹825.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹528.35 & ₹103 respectively.
TIL Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.06
|19.96
|-39.58%
|11.1
|+8.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.72
|1.73
|-0.58%
|2.25
|-23.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|-107.86
|33.26
|-424.29%
|26.19
|-511.84%
|Operating Income
|119.92
|-13.3
|+1001.65%
|-15.09
|+894.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|118.3
|-21.94
|+639.2%
|-23.14
|+611.24%
|Net Income
|104.71
|-20.35
|+614.55%
|-21.42
|+588.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.73
|-20.29
|+167.68%
|-21.36
|+164.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹104.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.06Cr
