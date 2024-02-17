TIL Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 104.71Cr, Revenue increased by 8.65% YoY

TIL Q3 FY24 Results Live: TIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.65% & the profit came at ₹104.71cr. It is noteworthy that TIL had declared a loss of ₹21.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.58%.

The operating income was up by 1001.65% q-o-q & increased by 894.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.73 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 164.29% Y-o-Y.

TIL has delivered -3.99% return in the last 1 week, 74.87% return in the last 6 months, and 25.6% YTD return.

Currently, TIL has a market cap of ₹825.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹528.35 & ₹103 respectively.

TIL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.06 19.96 -39.58% 11.1 +8.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.72 1.73 -0.58% 2.25 -23.56% Total Operating Expense -107.86 33.26 -424.29% 26.19 -511.84% Operating Income 119.92 -13.3 +1001.65% -15.09 +894.7% Net Income Before Taxes 118.3 -21.94 +639.2% -23.14 +611.24% Net Income 104.71 -20.35 +614.55% -21.42 +588.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.73 -20.29 +167.68% -21.36 +164.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹104.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12.06Cr

