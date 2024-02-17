Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TIL Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 104.71Cr, Revenue increased by 8.65% YoY

TIL Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 104.71Cr, Revenue increased by 8.65% YoY

Livemint

TIL Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.65% YoY & profit at 104.71Cr

TIL Q3 FY24 Results Live

TIL Q3 FY24 Results Live: TIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.65% & the profit came at 104.71cr. It is noteworthy that TIL had declared a loss of 21.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.58%.

The operating income was up by 1001.65% q-o-q & increased by 894.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.73 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 164.29% Y-o-Y.

TIL has delivered -3.99% return in the last 1 week, 74.87% return in the last 6 months, and 25.6% YTD return.

Currently, TIL has a market cap of 825.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 528.35 & 103 respectively.

TIL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.0619.96-39.58%11.1+8.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.721.73-0.58%2.25-23.56%
Total Operating Expense-107.8633.26-424.29%26.19-511.84%
Operating Income119.92-13.3+1001.65%-15.09+894.7%
Net Income Before Taxes118.3-21.94+639.2%-23.14+611.24%
Net Income104.71-20.35+614.55%-21.42+588.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.73-20.29+167.68%-21.36+164.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹104.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.