Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.85% YOY

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : Tilak Ventures declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.47% & the profit increased by 58.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 84.19% and the profit decreased by 25.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 65.54% q-o-q & decreased by 4.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.72% q-o-q & increased by 161.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q1 which increased by 60.42% Y-o-Y.

Tilak Ventures has delivered 8.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.11% return in the last 6 months and 27.35% YTD return.

Currently, Tilak Ventures has a market cap of 129.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9.48 & 3.45 respectively.

Tilak Ventures Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.22.83+84.19%5.13+1.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.260.75-65.54%0.27-4.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.08-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense3.870.76+412.24%4.62-16.14%
Operating Income1.332.07-35.72%0.51+161.18%
Net Income Before Taxes2.313.15-26.76%1.46+58.5%
Net Income1.732.33-25.79%1.09+58.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.11-28.22%0.05+60.42%
₹1.73Cr
₹5.2Cr
