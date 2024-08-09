Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.85% YOY

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.85% YOY

Livemint

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.47% YoY & profit increased by 58.85% YoY

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : Tilak Ventures declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.47% & the profit increased by 58.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 84.19% and the profit decreased by 25.79%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 65.54% q-o-q & decreased by 4.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.72% q-o-q & increased by 161.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q1 which increased by 60.42% Y-o-Y.

Tilak Ventures has delivered 8.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.11% return in the last 6 months and 27.35% YTD return.

Currently, Tilak Ventures has a market cap of 129.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9.48 & 3.45 respectively.

Tilak Ventures Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.22.83+84.19%5.13+1.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.260.75-65.54%0.27-4.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.08-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense3.870.76+412.24%4.62-16.14%
Operating Income1.332.07-35.72%0.51+161.18%
Net Income Before Taxes2.313.15-26.76%1.46+58.5%
Net Income1.732.33-25.79%1.09+58.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.11-28.22%0.05+60.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.73Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.