Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.85% YOY

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.47% YoY & profit increased by 58.85% YoY

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : Tilak Ventures declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.47% & the profit increased by 58.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 84.19% and the profit decreased by 25.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 65.54% q-o-q & decreased by 4.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.72% q-o-q & increased by 161.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which increased by 60.42% Y-o-Y.

Tilak Ventures has delivered 8.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.11% return in the last 6 months and 27.35% YTD return.

Currently, Tilak Ventures has a market cap of ₹129.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9.48 & ₹3.45 respectively.

Tilak Ventures Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.2 2.83 +84.19% 5.13 +1.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.26 0.75 -65.54% 0.27 -4.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.08 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 3.87 0.76 +412.24% 4.62 -16.14% Operating Income 1.33 2.07 -35.72% 0.51 +161.18% Net Income Before Taxes 2.31 3.15 -26.76% 1.46 +58.5% Net Income 1.73 2.33 -25.79% 1.09 +58.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.11 -28.22% 0.05 +60.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.73Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5.2Cr

