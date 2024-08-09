Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 58.85% YOY

Tilak Ventures Q1 Results Live : Tilak Ventures declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.47% & the profit increased by 58.85% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 84.19% and the profit decreased by 25.79%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 65.54% q-o-q & decreased by 4.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 35.72% q-o-q & increased by 161.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which increased by 60.42% Y-o-Y.
Tilak Ventures has delivered 8.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.11% return in the last 6 months and 27.35% YTD return.
Currently, Tilak Ventures has a market cap of ₹129.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9.48 & ₹3.45 respectively.
Tilak Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.2
|2.83
|+84.19%
|5.13
|+1.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.26
|0.75
|-65.54%
|0.27
|-4.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.08
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.87
|0.76
|+412.24%
|4.62
|-16.14%
|Operating Income
|1.33
|2.07
|-35.72%
|0.51
|+161.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.31
|3.15
|-26.76%
|1.46
|+58.5%
|Net Income
|1.73
|2.33
|-25.79%
|1.09
|+58.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.11
|-28.22%
|0.05
|+60.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.73Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.2Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar