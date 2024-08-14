Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 41.4% YOY

Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live: Time Technoplast declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.97% & the profit increased by 41.4% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.78% and the profit decreased by 14.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.61% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 12.04% year-on-year. This reflects a shift in the company's cost management strategy over different periods.
The operating income showed a contrasting trend, being down by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by a substantial 31.22% year-on-year. This indicates a strong annual growth trajectory despite short-term challenges.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.49, marking a 41.3% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value.
Time Technoplast has delivered impressive returns, with a 13.55% return in the last week, a 74.08% return in the last 6 months, and a staggering 96.1% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the market.
Currently, Time Technoplast has a market cap of ₹7863.09 Crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹364.8 and ₹130.35 respectively. This positions the company well within the market, with substantial growth potential.
Time Technoplast Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1230.05
|1394.32
|-11.78%
|1079.32
|+13.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|59.82
|66.18
|-9.61%
|53.39
|+12.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.89
|39.61
|+3.23%
|45.47
|-10.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|1096.51
|1247.78
|-12.12%
|977.55
|+12.17%
|Operating Income
|133.54
|146.54
|-8.87%
|101.77
|+31.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|109.98
|132.97
|-17.29%
|76.27
|+44.2%
|Net Income
|79.31
|92.35
|-14.12%
|56.09
|+41.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.49
|4.07
|-14.25%
|2.47
|+41.3%
