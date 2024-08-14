Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 41.4% YOY

Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.97% YoY & profit increased by 41.4% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live
Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live

Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live: Time Technoplast declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.97% & the profit increased by 41.4% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.78% and the profit decreased by 14.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.61% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 12.04% year-on-year. This reflects a shift in the company's cost management strategy over different periods.

The operating income showed a contrasting trend, being down by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by a substantial 31.22% year-on-year. This indicates a strong annual growth trajectory despite short-term challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 3.49, marking a 41.3% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value.

Time Technoplast has delivered impressive returns, with a 13.55% return in the last week, a 74.08% return in the last 6 months, and a staggering 96.1% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the market.

Currently, Time Technoplast has a market cap of 7863.09 Crore and a 52-week high/low of 364.8 and 130.35 respectively. This positions the company well within the market, with substantial growth potential.

Time Technoplast Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1230.051394.32-11.78%1079.32+13.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total59.8266.18-9.61%53.39+12.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.8939.61+3.23%45.47-10.07%
Total Operating Expense1096.511247.78-12.12%977.55+12.17%
Operating Income133.54146.54-8.87%101.77+31.22%
Net Income Before Taxes109.98132.97-17.29%76.27+44.2%
Net Income79.3192.35-14.12%56.09+41.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.494.07-14.25%2.47+41.3%
FAQs
₹79.31Cr
₹1230.05Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
