Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 41.4% YOY

Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live : Time Technoplast Q1 Results Live: Time Technoplast declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.97% & the profit increased by 41.4% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.78% and the profit decreased by 14.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.61% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 12.04% year-on-year. This reflects a shift in the company's cost management strategy over different periods.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.61% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 12.04% year-on-year. This reflects a shift in the company's cost management strategy over different periods.

The operating income showed a contrasting trend, being down by 8.87% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by a substantial 31.22% year-on-year. This indicates a strong annual growth trajectory despite short-term challenges.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.49, marking a 41.3% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value.

Time Technoplast has delivered impressive returns, with a 13.55% return in the last week, a 74.08% return in the last 6 months, and a staggering 96.1% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the market.

Currently, Time Technoplast has a market cap of ₹7863.09 Crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹364.8 and ₹130.35 respectively. This positions the company well within the market, with substantial growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Time Technoplast Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1230.05 1394.32 -11.78% 1079.32 +13.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 59.82 66.18 -9.61% 53.39 +12.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.89 39.61 +3.23% 45.47 -10.07% Total Operating Expense 1096.51 1247.78 -12.12% 977.55 +12.17% Operating Income 133.54 146.54 -8.87% 101.77 +31.22% Net Income Before Taxes 109.98 132.97 -17.29% 76.27 +44.2% Net Income 79.31 92.35 -14.12% 56.09 +41.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.49 4.07 -14.25% 2.47 +41.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹79.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1230.05Cr

