Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.28% YOY

Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : Time Technoplast declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.94% & the profit increased by 45.28% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.26% and the profit increased by 0.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 1.54% q-o-q & increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.07 for Q4 which increased by 46.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Time Technoplast has delivered 0.19% return in the last 1 week, 65.89% return in the last 6 months, and 62.65% YTD return.

Currently, Time Technoplast has a market cap of ₹6521.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹300 & ₹84.75 respectively.

Time Technoplast Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1394.32 1324.65 +5.26% 1192.38 +16.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.18 61.24 +8.07% 55.23 +19.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.61 41.74 -5.1% 45.35 -12.66% Total Operating Expense 1247.78 1175.82 +6.12% 1068.51 +16.78% Operating Income 146.54 148.83 -1.54% 123.88 +18.29% Net Income Before Taxes 132.97 125.83 +5.67% 91.93 +44.65% Net Income 92.35 91.6 +0.82% 63.57 +45.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.07 4.04 +0.74% 2.78 +46.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹92.35Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1394.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!