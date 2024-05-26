Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.28% YOY

Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.28% YOY

Livemint

Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.94% YoY & profit increased by 45.28% YoY

Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live

Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : Time Technoplast declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.94% & the profit increased by 45.28% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.26% and the profit increased by 0.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 1.54% q-o-q & increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.07 for Q4 which increased by 46.19% Y-o-Y.

Time Technoplast has delivered 0.19% return in the last 1 week, 65.89% return in the last 6 months, and 62.65% YTD return.

Currently, Time Technoplast has a market cap of 6521.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 300 & 84.75 respectively.

Time Technoplast Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1394.321324.65+5.26%1192.38+16.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.1861.24+8.07%55.23+19.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.6141.74-5.1%45.35-12.66%
Total Operating Expense1247.781175.82+6.12%1068.51+16.78%
Operating Income146.54148.83-1.54%123.88+18.29%
Net Income Before Taxes132.97125.83+5.67%91.93+44.65%
Net Income92.3591.6+0.82%63.57+45.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.074.04+0.74%2.78+46.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹92.35Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1394.32Cr

