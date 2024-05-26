Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.28% YOY

Time Technoplast Q4 Results Live : Time Technoplast declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.94% & the profit increased by 45.28% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.26% and the profit increased by 0.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 1.54% q-o-q & increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.07 for Q4 which increased by 46.19% Y-o-Y.
Time Technoplast has delivered 0.19% return in the last 1 week, 65.89% return in the last 6 months, and 62.65% YTD return.
Currently, Time Technoplast has a market cap of ₹6521.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹300 & ₹84.75 respectively.
Time Technoplast Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1394.32
|1324.65
|+5.26%
|1192.38
|+16.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.18
|61.24
|+8.07%
|55.23
|+19.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.61
|41.74
|-5.1%
|45.35
|-12.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|1247.78
|1175.82
|+6.12%
|1068.51
|+16.78%
|Operating Income
|146.54
|148.83
|-1.54%
|123.88
|+18.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|132.97
|125.83
|+5.67%
|91.93
|+44.65%
|Net Income
|92.35
|91.6
|+0.82%
|63.57
|+45.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.07
|4.04
|+0.74%
|2.78
|+46.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹92.35Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1394.32Cr
