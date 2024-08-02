Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.82% YOY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : Timex Group India announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with a 2.24% increase in revenue and a significant 42.82% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a strong 18.04% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, but a notable 65.68% decline in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 82.04% sequentially and were up by 6.01% year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 61.39% quarter-on-quarter and 47.28% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.06, reflecting a substantial 75% drop from the previous year.

Timex Group India's stock performance has been negative, with -8.28% return in the last week, -5.1% return in the last 6 months, and -8.77% year-to-date return.

Currently, Timex Group India commands a market capitalization of 1739.95 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 203 & 113.45 respectively.

Timex Group India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.6792.06+18.04%106.29+2.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.877.07+82.04%12.14+6.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.850.91-6.59%0.89-4.49%
Total Operating Expense105.2883.28+26.42%99.86+5.43%
Operating Income3.398.78-61.39%6.43-47.28%
Net Income Before Taxes3.259.38-65.35%5.67-42.68%
Net Income2.437.08-65.68%4.25-42.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.35-82.86%0.24-75%
FAQs
₹2.43Cr
₹108.67Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
