Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.82% YOY

Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : Timex Group India announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with a 2.24% increase in revenue and a significant 42.82% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a strong 18.04% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, but a notable 65.68% decline in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 82.04% sequentially and were up by 6.01% year-on-year.
The operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 61.39% quarter-on-quarter and 47.28% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.06, reflecting a substantial 75% drop from the previous year.
Timex Group India's stock performance has been negative, with -8.28% return in the last week, -5.1% return in the last 6 months, and -8.77% year-to-date return.
Currently, Timex Group India commands a market capitalization of ₹1739.95 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹203 & ₹113.45 respectively.
Timex Group India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108.67
|92.06
|+18.04%
|106.29
|+2.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.87
|7.07
|+82.04%
|12.14
|+6.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.85
|0.91
|-6.59%
|0.89
|-4.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|105.28
|83.28
|+26.42%
|99.86
|+5.43%
|Operating Income
|3.39
|8.78
|-61.39%
|6.43
|-47.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.25
|9.38
|-65.35%
|5.67
|-42.68%
|Net Income
|2.43
|7.08
|-65.68%
|4.25
|-42.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.35
|-82.86%
|0.24
|-75%
