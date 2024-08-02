Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 42.82% YOY

Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.24% YoY & profit decreased by 42.82% YoY

Timex Group India Q1 Results Live : Timex Group India announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with a 2.24% increase in revenue and a significant 42.82% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a strong 18.04% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, but a notable 65.68% decline in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 82.04% sequentially and were up by 6.01% year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 61.39% quarter-on-quarter and 47.28% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.06, reflecting a substantial 75% drop from the previous year.

Timex Group India's stock performance has been negative, with -8.28% return in the last week, -5.1% return in the last 6 months, and -8.77% year-to-date return.

Currently, Timex Group India commands a market capitalization of ₹1739.95 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹203 & ₹113.45 respectively.

Timex Group India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108.67 92.06 +18.04% 106.29 +2.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.87 7.07 +82.04% 12.14 +6.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.85 0.91 -6.59% 0.89 -4.49% Total Operating Expense 105.28 83.28 +26.42% 99.86 +5.43% Operating Income 3.39 8.78 -61.39% 6.43 -47.28% Net Income Before Taxes 3.25 9.38 -65.35% 5.67 -42.68% Net Income 2.43 7.08 -65.68% 4.25 -42.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.35 -82.86% 0.24 -75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.43Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹108.67Cr

