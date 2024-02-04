Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Timex Group India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 77.73% YOY

Timex Group India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 77.73% YOY

Livemint

Timex Group India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.29% YoY & loss decreased by 77.73% YoY

Timex Group India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Timex Group India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.29% & the loss decreased by 77.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.45% and the loss increased by 113.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.55% q-o-q & increased by 3.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 110.46% q-o-q & increased by 68.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 82.14% Y-o-Y.

Timex Group India has delivered 2.34% return in the last 1 week, 2.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.88% YTD return.

Currently, Timex Group India has a market cap of 1614.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 203 & 113.1 respectively.

Timex Group India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue94.2126.36-25.45%84.64+11.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.8612.17-2.55%11.46+3.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.880.9-2.22%0.91-3.3%
Total Operating Expense95.79111.16-13.83%89.62+6.88%
Operating Income-1.5915.2-110.46%-4.98+68.07%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.9914.7-113.54%-6.69+70.25%
Net Income-1.4911-113.55%-6.69+77.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.151.09-113.77%-0.84+82.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹94.2Cr

