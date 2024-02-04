Timex Group India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 77.73% YOY

Timex Group India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.29% & the loss decreased by 77.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.45% and the loss increased by 113.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.55% q-o-q & increased by 3.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 110.46% q-o-q & increased by 68.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 82.14% Y-o-Y.
Timex Group India has delivered 2.34% return in the last 1 week, 2.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.88% YTD return.
Currently, Timex Group India has a market cap of ₹1614.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹203 & ₹113.1 respectively.
Timex Group India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|94.2
|126.36
|-25.45%
|84.64
|+11.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.86
|12.17
|-2.55%
|11.46
|+3.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.88
|0.9
|-2.22%
|0.91
|-3.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|95.79
|111.16
|-13.83%
|89.62
|+6.88%
|Operating Income
|-1.59
|15.2
|-110.46%
|-4.98
|+68.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.99
|14.7
|-113.54%
|-6.69
|+70.25%
|Net Income
|-1.49
|11
|-113.55%
|-6.69
|+77.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.15
|1.09
|-113.77%
|-0.84
|+82.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹94.2Cr
