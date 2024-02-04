Timex Group India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 77.73% YOY

Timex Group India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 11.29% & the loss decreased by 77.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.45% and the loss increased by 113.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.55% q-o-q & increased by 3.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 110.46% q-o-q & increased by 68.07% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 82.14% Y-o-Y.

Timex Group India has delivered 2.34% return in the last 1 week, 2.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.88% YTD return.

Currently, Timex Group India has a market cap of ₹1614.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹203 & ₹113.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Timex Group India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 94.2 126.36 -25.45% 84.64 +11.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.86 12.17 -2.55% 11.46 +3.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.88 0.9 -2.22% 0.91 -3.3% Total Operating Expense 95.79 111.16 -13.83% 89.62 +6.88% Operating Income -1.59 15.2 -110.46% -4.98 +68.07% Net Income Before Taxes -1.99 14.7 -113.54% -6.69 +70.25% Net Income -1.49 11 -113.55% -6.69 +77.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.15 1.09 -113.77% -0.84 +82.14% Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹94.2Cr

