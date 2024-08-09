Timken India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.84% YOY

Timken India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.21% YoY & profit increased by 6.84% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Timken India Q1 Results Live
Timken India Q1 Results Live

Timken India Q1 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.21% & the profit increased by 6.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.71% and the profit decreased by 31.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.58% q-o-q & decreased by 0.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.72% q-o-q & increased by 4.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.8 for Q1 which increased by 6.84% Y-o-Y.

Timken India has delivered -3.31% return in the last 1 week, 41.23% return in the last 6 months, and 28.61% YTD return.

Currently, Timken India has a market cap of 31459.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4817.9 & 2524.5 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Timken India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue783.7897.76-12.71%717.58+9.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.7242.39-1.58%41.92-0.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.921.77+0.56%21.33+2.64%
Total Operating Expense664.68720.86-7.79%603.19+10.19%
Operating Income119.02176.91-32.72%114.4+4.04%
Net Income Before Taxes129.83186.55-30.4%122.81+5.72%
Net Income96.3141.43-31.91%90.14+6.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.818.8-31.91%11.98+6.84%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹96.3Cr
₹783.7Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTimken India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.84% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.30
    11:55 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.8 (1.2%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.20
    11:55 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    7.5 (2.32%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.90
    11:55 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.6 (1.21%)

    Tata Power

    420.05
    11:55 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    2.05 (0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Avanti Feeds

    732.25
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    64.25 (9.62%)

    NBCC India

    184.05
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.15 (8.97%)

    Affle India

    1,595.85
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    109.6 (7.37%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,420.90
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    292.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue