Timken India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.84% YOY

Timken India Q1 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.21% & the profit increased by 6.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.71% and the profit decreased by 31.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.58% q-o-q & decreased by 0.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.72% q-o-q & increased by 4.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.8 for Q1 which increased by 6.84% Y-o-Y.
Timken India has delivered -3.31% return in the last 1 week, 41.23% return in the last 6 months, and 28.61% YTD return.
Currently, Timken India has a market cap of ₹31459.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4817.9 & ₹2524.5 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Timken India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|783.7
|897.76
|-12.71%
|717.58
|+9.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.72
|42.39
|-1.58%
|41.92
|-0.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.9
|21.77
|+0.56%
|21.33
|+2.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|664.68
|720.86
|-7.79%
|603.19
|+10.19%
|Operating Income
|119.02
|176.91
|-32.72%
|114.4
|+4.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|129.83
|186.55
|-30.4%
|122.81
|+5.72%
|Net Income
|96.3
|141.43
|-31.91%
|90.14
|+6.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.8
|18.8
|-31.91%
|11.98
|+6.84%
