Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Timken India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.84% YOY

Timken India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.84% YOY

Timken India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.21% YoY & profit increased by 6.84% YoY

Timken India Q1 Results Live

Timken India Q1 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.21% & the profit increased by 6.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.71% and the profit decreased by 31.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.58% q-o-q & decreased by 0.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.72% q-o-q & increased by 4.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.8 for Q1 which increased by 6.84% Y-o-Y.

Timken India has delivered -3.31% return in the last 1 week, 41.23% return in the last 6 months, and 28.61% YTD return.

Currently, Timken India has a market cap of 31459.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4817.9 & 2524.5 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Timken India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue783.7897.76-12.71%717.58+9.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.7242.39-1.58%41.92-0.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.921.77+0.56%21.33+2.64%
Total Operating Expense664.68720.86-7.79%603.19+10.19%
Operating Income119.02176.91-32.72%114.4+4.04%
Net Income Before Taxes129.83186.55-30.4%122.81+5.72%
Net Income96.3141.43-31.91%90.14+6.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.818.8-31.91%11.98+6.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹96.3Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹783.7Cr

