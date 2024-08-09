Timken India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.84% YOY

Timken India Q1 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.21% & the profit increased by 6.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.71% and the profit decreased by 31.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.58% q-o-q & decreased by 0.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.8 for Q1 which increased by 6.84% Y-o-Y.

Timken India has delivered -3.31% return in the last 1 week, 41.23% return in the last 6 months, and 28.61% YTD return.

Currently, Timken India has a market cap of ₹31459.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4817.9 & ₹2524.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Timken India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 783.7 897.76 -12.71% 717.58 +9.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.72 42.39 -1.58% 41.92 -0.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.9 21.77 +0.56% 21.33 +2.64% Total Operating Expense 664.68 720.86 -7.79% 603.19 +10.19% Operating Income 119.02 176.91 -32.72% 114.4 +4.04% Net Income Before Taxes 129.83 186.55 -30.4% 122.81 +5.72% Net Income 96.3 141.43 -31.91% 90.14 +6.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.8 18.8 -31.91% 11.98 +6.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹96.3Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹783.7Cr

