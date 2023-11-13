Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Timken India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 4.67% YOY

Timken India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 4.67% YOY

Livemint

Timken India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1.93% YoY & profit decreased by 4.67% YoY

Timken India Q2 FY24 Results

Timken India, a leading company in the manufacturing of bearings and mechanical power transmission products, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 10, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 1.93% compared to the same period last year. The profit also declined by 4.67% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India witnessed a decline of 4.96% in revenue. However, the profit increased by 3.23% during the same period.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of the company decreased by 1.69% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 7.31% year-over-year.

The operating income of Timken India showed a slight increase of 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and a 3.66% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 12.37, which is a decrease of 4.7% compared to the previous year.

In terms of returns, Timken India delivered a 1.1% return in the last week. However, the company experienced a negative return of -7.79% in the last six months and -6.01% year-to-date.

As of November 13, 2023, Timken India has a market capitalization of 21,944.69 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are 3,758 and 2,660 respectively.

According to the analyst ratings, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Timken India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue681.98717.58-4.96%695.4-1.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.2141.92-1.69%38.4+7.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.0721.33-1.21%21.7-2.88%
Total Operating Expense567.54603.19-5.91%585-2.98%
Operating Income114.44114.4+0.04%110.4+3.66%
Net Income Before Taxes123.62122.81+0.66%131.4-5.92%
Net Income93.0590.14+3.23%97.6-4.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.3711.98+3.26%12.98-4.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹93.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹681.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.