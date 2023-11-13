Timken India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 4.67% YOY

Timken India, a leading company in the manufacturing of bearings and mechanical power transmission products, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 10, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 1.93% compared to the same period last year. The profit also declined by 4.67% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India witnessed a decline of 4.96% in revenue. However, the profit increased by 3.23% during the same period.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of the company decreased by 1.69% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 7.31% year-over-year.

The operating income of Timken India showed a slight increase of 0.04% quarter-over-quarter and a 3.66% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹12.37, which is a decrease of 4.7% compared to the previous year.

In terms of returns, Timken India delivered a 1.1% return in the last week. However, the company experienced a negative return of -7.79% in the last six months and -6.01% year-to-date.

As of November 13, 2023, Timken India has a market capitalization of ₹21,944.69 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹3,758 and ₹2,660 respectively.

According to the analyst ratings, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Timken India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 681.98 717.58 -4.96% 695.4 -1.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.21 41.92 -1.69% 38.4 +7.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.07 21.33 -1.21% 21.7 -2.88% Total Operating Expense 567.54 603.19 -5.91% 585 -2.98% Operating Income 114.44 114.4 +0.04% 110.4 +3.66% Net Income Before Taxes 123.62 122.81 +0.66% 131.4 -5.92% Net Income 93.05 90.14 +3.23% 97.6 -4.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.37 11.98 +3.26% 12.98 -4.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹93.05Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹681.98Cr

