Timken India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.33% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Timken India Q2 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a 10.4% increase in topline revenue year-on-year, despite a 3.33% decline in profit during the same period. The performance reflects a mixed bag of results as the company navigates market challenges.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India's revenue declined by 3.93%, while profit saw a more significant decrease of 6.6%. This quarterly dip raises questions about the company's operational efficiency and market strategies.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter and 2.35% year-on-year, indicating increased operational costs that could impact future profitability. Additionally, operating income decreased by 5.52% quarter-on-quarter and 1.74% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 11.96, marking a decrease of 3.31% from the previous year. This dip in EPS signals potential concerns for investors regarding the company's profit generation capabilities.

Despite the quarterly challenges, Timken India has shown some resilience, delivering a 3.8% return over the last week, a 0.79% return over the past six months, and a commendable 5.36% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the stock may still hold some appeal for investors.

Currently, Timken India boasts a market capitalization of 25,770.69 crore, with its 52-week high and low standing at 4,817.9 and 2,524.5, respectively. These metrics indicate a volatile stock performance over the past year.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Timken India is leaning towards a positive outlook, with 2 analysts recommending a 'Hold' rating, 4 suggesting 'Buy', and 1 giving a 'Strong Buy' rating. The overall recommendation points towards a favorable investment opportunity.

Timken India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue752.89783.7-3.93%681.98+10.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.1841.72+1.1%41.21+2.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.921.9-4.55%21.07-0.82%
Total Operating Expense640.44664.68-3.65%567.54+12.84%
Operating Income112.45119.02-5.52%114.44-1.74%
Net Income Before Taxes123.65129.83-4.76%123.62+0.02%
Net Income89.9596.3-6.6%93.05-3.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.9612.8-6.56%12.37-3.31%
FAQs
₹89.95Cr
₹752.89Cr
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTimken India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.33% YoY

