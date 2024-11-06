Timken India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.33% YoY

Timken India Q2 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a 10.4% increase in topline revenue year-on-year, despite a 3.33% decline in profit during the same period. The performance reflects a mixed bag of results as the company navigates market challenges.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India's revenue declined by 3.93%, while profit saw a more significant decrease of 6.6%. This quarterly dip raises questions about the company's operational efficiency and market strategies.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter and 2.35% year-on-year, indicating increased operational costs that could impact future profitability. Additionally, operating income decreased by 5.52% quarter-on-quarter and 1.74% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.96, marking a decrease of 3.31% from the previous year. This dip in EPS signals potential concerns for investors regarding the company's profit generation capabilities.

Despite the quarterly challenges, Timken India has shown some resilience, delivering a 3.8% return over the last week, a 0.79% return over the past six months, and a commendable 5.36% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the stock may still hold some appeal for investors.

Currently, Timken India boasts a market capitalization of ₹25,770.69 crore, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹4,817.9 and ₹2,524.5, respectively. These metrics indicate a volatile stock performance over the past year.

As of 06 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Timken India is leaning towards a positive outlook, with 2 analysts recommending a 'Hold' rating, 4 suggesting 'Buy', and 1 giving a 'Strong Buy' rating. The overall recommendation points towards a favorable investment opportunity.

Timken India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 752.89 783.7 -3.93% 681.98 +10.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.18 41.72 +1.1% 41.21 +2.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.9 21.9 -4.55% 21.07 -0.82% Total Operating Expense 640.44 664.68 -3.65% 567.54 +12.84% Operating Income 112.45 119.02 -5.52% 114.44 -1.74% Net Income Before Taxes 123.65 129.83 -4.76% 123.62 +0.02% Net Income 89.95 96.3 -6.6% 93.05 -3.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.96 12.8 -6.56% 12.37 -3.31%