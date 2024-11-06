Timken India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.33% YoY

Timken India Q2 Results Live : Timken India declared their Q2 results on 05 Nov, 2024, reporting a 10.4% increase in topline revenue year-on-year, despite a 3.33% decline in profit during the same period. The performance reflects a mixed bag of results as the company navigates market challenges.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India's revenue declined by 3.93%, while profit saw a more significant decrease of 6.6%. This quarterly dip raises questions about the company's operational efficiency and market strategies.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter and 2.35% year-on-year, indicating increased operational costs that could impact future profitability. Additionally, operating income decreased by 5.52% quarter-on-quarter and 1.74% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.96, marking a decrease of 3.31% from the previous year. This dip in EPS signals potential concerns for investors regarding the company's profit generation capabilities.
Despite the quarterly challenges, Timken India has shown some resilience, delivering a 3.8% return over the last week, a 0.79% return over the past six months, and a commendable 5.36% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the stock may still hold some appeal for investors.
Currently, Timken India boasts a market capitalization of ₹25,770.69 crore, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹4,817.9 and ₹2,524.5, respectively. These metrics indicate a volatile stock performance over the past year.
As of 06 Nov, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Timken India is leaning towards a positive outlook, with 2 analysts recommending a 'Hold' rating, 4 suggesting 'Buy', and 1 giving a 'Strong Buy' rating. The overall recommendation points towards a favorable investment opportunity.
Timken India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|752.89
|783.7
|-3.93%
|681.98
|+10.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.18
|41.72
|+1.1%
|41.21
|+2.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.9
|21.9
|-4.55%
|21.07
|-0.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|640.44
|664.68
|-3.65%
|567.54
|+12.84%
|Operating Income
|112.45
|119.02
|-5.52%
|114.44
|-1.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|123.65
|129.83
|-4.76%
|123.62
|+0.02%
|Net Income
|89.95
|96.3
|-6.6%
|93.05
|-3.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.96
|12.8
|-6.56%
|12.37
|-3.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹89.95Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹752.89Cr
