Timken India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.35% YOY

Timken India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit decreased by 4.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.23% and the profit decreased by 27.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.71% q-o-q & decreased by 8.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.79% q-o-q & increased by 0.24% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.98 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4.37% Y-o-Y.

Timken India has delivered -3.69% return in the last 1 week, -5.92% return in last 6 months and -1.62% YTD return.

Currently the Timken India has a market cap of ₹24063.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3569.85 & ₹2660 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Timken India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 612.21 681.98 -10.23% 609.4 +0.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.44 41.21 -6.71% 41.8 -8.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.98 21.07 -0.43% 22.4 -6.32% Total Operating Expense 530.71 567.54 -6.49% 528.1 +0.49% Operating Income 81.5 114.44 -28.79% 81.3 +0.24% Net Income Before Taxes 91.23 123.62 -26.21% 95.2 -4.17% Net Income 67.53 93.05 -27.42% 70.6 -4.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.98 12.37 -27.41% 9.39 -4.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹67.53Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹612.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!