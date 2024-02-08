Timken India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.35% YOY

Timken India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit decreased by 4.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.23% and the profit decreased by 27.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.71% q-o-q & decreased by 8.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.79% q-o-q & increased by 0.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.98 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4.37% Y-o-Y.
Timken India has delivered -3.69% return in the last 1 week, -5.92% return in last 6 months and -1.62% YTD return.
Currently the Timken India has a market cap of ₹24063.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3569.85 & ₹2660 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.
Timken India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|612.21
|681.98
|-10.23%
|609.4
|+0.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.44
|41.21
|-6.71%
|41.8
|-8.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.98
|21.07
|-0.43%
|22.4
|-6.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|530.71
|567.54
|-6.49%
|528.1
|+0.49%
|Operating Income
|81.5
|114.44
|-28.79%
|81.3
|+0.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|91.23
|123.62
|-26.21%
|95.2
|-4.17%
|Net Income
|67.53
|93.05
|-27.42%
|70.6
|-4.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.98
|12.37
|-27.41%
|9.39
|-4.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹67.53Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹612.21Cr
