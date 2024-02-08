Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Timken India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.35% YOY

Timken India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 4.35% YOY

Livemint

Timken India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.46% YoY & profit decreased by 4.35% YoY

Timken India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Timken India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.46% & the profit decreased by 4.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.23% and the profit decreased by 27.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.71% q-o-q & decreased by 8.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.79% q-o-q & increased by 0.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.98 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 4.37% Y-o-Y.

Timken India has delivered -3.69% return in the last 1 week, -5.92% return in last 6 months and -1.62% YTD return.

Currently the Timken India has a market cap of 24063.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3569.85 & 2660 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating &3 analysts have given Buy rating.

Timken India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue612.21681.98-10.23%609.4+0.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.4441.21-6.71%41.8-8.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.9821.07-0.43%22.4-6.32%
Total Operating Expense530.71567.54-6.49%528.1+0.49%
Operating Income81.5114.44-28.79%81.3+0.24%
Net Income Before Taxes91.23123.62-26.21%95.2-4.17%
Net Income67.5393.05-27.42%70.6-4.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.9812.37-27.41%9.39-4.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹67.53Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹612.21Cr

