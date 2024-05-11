Timken India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.41% YOY

Timken India Q4 Results Live : Timken India announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a notable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 11.86% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant increase of 35.41% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India witnessed a remarkable growth with revenue soaring by 46.64% and profit spiking by 109.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 10.27% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.16% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also showed a substantial improvement, rising by 117.07% sequentially and 34.37% compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹18.8, marking a 35.47% increase year-over-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Timken India, with a 2.99% gain in the last week, an 18.51% return in the past 6 months, and a 6.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, Timken India boasts a market capitalization of ₹26007.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3578 and ₹2524.5 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations as of 11 May, 2024, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending Hold, and 4 analysts advising to Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold.

Timken India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 897.76 612.21 +46.64% 802.61 +11.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.39 38.44 +10.27% 39.19 +8.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.77 20.98 +3.77% 21.3 +2.23% Total Operating Expense 720.86 530.71 +35.83% 670.95 +7.44% Operating Income 176.91 81.5 +117.07% 131.66 +34.37% Net Income Before Taxes 186.55 91.23 +104.49% 136.92 +36.25% Net Income 141.43 67.53 +109.44% 104.45 +35.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.8 8.98 +109.35% 13.88 +35.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹141.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹897.76Cr

