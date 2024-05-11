Hello User
Timken India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.41% YOY

Timken India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.41% YOY

Timken India Q4 Results Live : Timken India announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a notable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 11.86% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant increase of 35.41% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India witnessed a remarkable growth with revenue soaring by 46.64% and profit spiking by 109.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 10.27% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.16% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also showed a substantial improvement, rising by 117.07% sequentially and 34.37% compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 18.8, marking a 35.47% increase year-over-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Timken India, with a 2.99% gain in the last week, an 18.51% return in the past 6 months, and a 6.32% year-to-date return.

Currently, Timken India boasts a market capitalization of 26007.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3578 and 2524.5 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations as of 11 May, 2024, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending Hold, and 4 analysts advising to Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold.

Timken India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue897.76612.21+46.64%802.61+11.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.3938.44+10.27%39.19+8.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.7720.98+3.77%21.3+2.23%
Total Operating Expense720.86530.71+35.83%670.95+7.44%
Operating Income176.9181.5+117.07%131.66+34.37%
Net Income Before Taxes186.5591.23+104.49%136.92+36.25%
Net Income141.4367.53+109.44%104.45+35.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.88.98+109.35%13.88+35.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹141.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹897.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

