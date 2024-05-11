Timken India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.41% YOY

Timken India Q4 Results Live : Timken India announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a notable growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 11.86% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant increase of 35.41% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Timken India witnessed a remarkable growth with revenue soaring by 46.64% and profit spiking by 109.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 10.27% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.16% rise year-over-year.
Operating income also showed a substantial improvement, rising by 117.07% sequentially and 34.37% compared to the previous year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹18.8, marking a 35.47% increase year-over-year.
Investors have seen positive returns from Timken India, with a 2.99% gain in the last week, an 18.51% return in the past 6 months, and a 6.32% year-to-date return.
Currently, Timken India boasts a market capitalization of ₹26007.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3578 and ₹2524.5 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed recommendations as of 11 May, 2024, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending Hold, and 4 analysts advising to Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold.
Timken India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|897.76
|612.21
|+46.64%
|802.61
|+11.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.39
|38.44
|+10.27%
|39.19
|+8.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.77
|20.98
|+3.77%
|21.3
|+2.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|720.86
|530.71
|+35.83%
|670.95
|+7.44%
|Operating Income
|176.91
|81.5
|+117.07%
|131.66
|+34.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|186.55
|91.23
|+104.49%
|136.92
|+36.25%
|Net Income
|141.43
|67.53
|+109.44%
|104.45
|+35.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.8
|8.98
|+109.35%
|13.88
|+35.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹141.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹897.76Cr
