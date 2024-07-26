Tips Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 60.74% YOY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Tips Industries Q1 Results Live : Tips Industries announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 40.46% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 60.74% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tips Industries witnessed a revenue growth of 16.85% and a profit increase of 69.09%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 34.39% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 47.53% year-over-year.

The operating income also displayed a positive trend, with an 81.36% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 56.24% rise year-over-year. The company reported an EPS of 3.4 for Q1, marking a 61.14% increase year-over-year.

Investors have benefitted from Tips Industries' performance, with returns of 6.7% in the last week, 49.08% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 78.14% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of 7785.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 624.9 & 280.15 respectively.

Analysts are bullish on Tips Industries, as out of the 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 have given it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, also remains to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company.

Tips Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue73.9263.26+16.85%52.62+40.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.84.27-34.39%1.9+47.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.550.5+8.49%0.57-4.77%
Total Operating Expense20.133.58-40.16%18.18+10.55%
Operating Income53.8229.68+81.36%34.45+56.24%
Net Income Before Taxes58.3234.92+67%36.35+60.44%
Net Income43.5625.76+69.09%27.1+60.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.42.06+65.21%2.11+61.14%
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
