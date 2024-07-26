Tips Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 60.74% YOY

Tips Industries Q1 Results Live : Tips Industries announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 40.46% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 60.74% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tips Industries witnessed a revenue growth of 16.85% and a profit increase of 69.09%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 34.39% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 47.53% year-over-year.

The operating income also displayed a positive trend, with an 81.36% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 56.24% rise year-over-year. The company reported an EPS of ₹3.4 for Q1, marking a 61.14% increase year-over-year.

Investors have benefitted from Tips Industries' performance, with returns of 6.7% in the last week, 49.08% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 78.14% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of ₹7785.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹624.9 & ₹280.15 respectively.

Analysts are bullish on Tips Industries, as out of the 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 have given it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, also remains to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company.

Tips Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 73.92 63.26 +16.85% 52.62 +40.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.8 4.27 -34.39% 1.9 +47.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.55 0.5 +8.49% 0.57 -4.77% Total Operating Expense 20.1 33.58 -40.16% 18.18 +10.55% Operating Income 53.82 29.68 +81.36% 34.45 +56.24% Net Income Before Taxes 58.32 34.92 +67% 36.35 +60.44% Net Income 43.56 25.76 +69.09% 27.1 +60.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.4 2.06 +65.21% 2.11 +61.14%