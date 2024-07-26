Tips Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 60.74% YOY

Tips Industries Q1 Results Live : Tips Industries announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 40.46% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 60.74% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tips Industries witnessed a revenue growth of 16.85% and a profit increase of 69.09%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 34.39% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 47.53% year-over-year.
The operating income also displayed a positive trend, with an 81.36% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 56.24% rise year-over-year. The company reported an EPS of ₹3.4 for Q1, marking a 61.14% increase year-over-year.
Investors have benefitted from Tips Industries' performance, with returns of 6.7% in the last week, 49.08% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 78.14% year-to-date return. The company currently holds a market cap of ₹7785.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹624.9 & ₹280.15 respectively.
Analysts are bullish on Tips Industries, as out of the 2 analysts covering the company, all 2 have given it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, also remains to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company.
Tips Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|73.92
|63.26
|+16.85%
|52.62
|+40.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.8
|4.27
|-34.39%
|1.9
|+47.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.55
|0.5
|+8.49%
|0.57
|-4.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|20.1
|33.58
|-40.16%
|18.18
|+10.55%
|Operating Income
|53.82
|29.68
|+81.36%
|34.45
|+56.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.32
|34.92
|+67%
|36.35
|+60.44%
|Net Income
|43.56
|25.76
|+69.09%
|27.1
|+60.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.4
|2.06
|+65.21%
|2.11
|+61.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹43.56Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹73.92Cr
