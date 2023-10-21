Tips Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 90.4% YOY

Tips Industries, a leading entertainment company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Tips Industries recorded a revenue growth of 22.83% year-over-year (YoY). This increase in topline can be attributed to the company's successful releases and strong performance in the entertainment industry. Moreover, the profit of Tips Industries also saw a remarkable growth of 90.4% YoY, indicating the company's efficient cost management and improved operational performance.

Compared to the previous quarter, Tips Industries witnessed a revenue growth of 15.68% and a profit increase of 46.3%. This signifies the company's continuous growth and steady financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Tips Industries rose by 12.75% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 16.28% year-over-year (YoY). This rise in expenses could be attributed to the company's investments in marketing and promotional activities to further expand its market presence.

The operating income of Tips Industries also showed significant growth, with an increase of 43.34% QoQ and 84.55% YoY. This indicates the company's effective cost control measures and improved operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹3.09, representing a remarkable increase of 92.4% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for the shareholders and indicates the company's strong financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Tips Industries has delivered impressive returns. The company has achieved a return of 9.35% in the last one week, 113.29% in the last six months, and 103.21% year-to-date (YTD). These returns reflect the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects and overall performance.

Currently, Tips Industries has a market capitalization of ₹4605.38 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹384.5 and ₹143, respectively. This indicates the company's strong market position and investor confidence in its future growth.

Overall, Tips Industries has reported outstanding financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, with significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's strong market performance and efficient cost management strategies position it well for further growth in the entertainment industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tips Industries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60.87 52.62 +15.68% 49.56 +22.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.14 1.9 +12.75% 1.84 +16.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.45 0.57 -20.95% 0.4 +14.24% Total Operating Expense 11.5 18.18 -36.74% 22.81 -49.58% Operating Income 49.37 34.45 +43.34% 26.75 +84.55% Net Income Before Taxes 52.9 36.35 +45.52% 27.82 +90.12% Net Income 39.65 27.1 +46.3% 20.82 +90.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.09 2.11 +46.45% 1.61 +92.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.65Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹60.87Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!