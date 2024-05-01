Hello User
Company Results

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.58% YOY

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.61% YoY & profit increased by 40.58% YoY

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : Tips Industries announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 21.61% increase in revenue and a significant 40.58% rise in profit year-on-year.

However, the company experienced a 2.42% decline in revenue and a 25.66% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial 64.34% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 110.85% rise year-on-year.

Operating income also faced a downturn with a 30.96% decrease quarter-on-quarter, although it showed a 14.17% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.06, reflecting a 44.66% year-on-year growth.

Tips Industries' stock performance has been noteworthy with a 0.85% return in the last week, a 33.39% return in the last 6 months, and a 37.06% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 6018.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 530.95 & 150.5 respectively.

Tips Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue63.2664.83-2.42%52.02+21.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.272.6+64.34%2.02+110.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.50.44+15.16%0.37+36.07%
Total Operating Expense33.5821.84+53.72%26.02+29.04%
Operating Income29.6842.98-30.96%25.99+14.17%
Net Income Before Taxes34.9246.35-24.66%27.85+25.38%
Net Income25.7634.65-25.66%18.33+40.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.062.7-23.78%1.42+44.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.76Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹63.26Cr

