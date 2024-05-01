Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.58% YOY

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.61% YoY & profit increased by 40.58% YoY

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : Tips Industries announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 21.61% increase in revenue and a significant 40.58% rise in profit year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company experienced a 2.42% decline in revenue and a 25.66% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial 64.34% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 110.85% rise year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also faced a downturn with a 30.96% decrease quarter-on-quarter, although it showed a 14.17% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.06, reflecting a 44.66% year-on-year growth.

Tips Industries' stock performance has been noteworthy with a 0.85% return in the last week, a 33.39% return in the last 6 months, and a 37.06% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹6018.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹530.95 & ₹150.5 respectively.

Tips Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 63.26 64.83 -2.42% 52.02 +21.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.27 2.6 +64.34% 2.02 +110.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.5 0.44 +15.16% 0.37 +36.07% Total Operating Expense 33.58 21.84 +53.72% 26.02 +29.04% Operating Income 29.68 42.98 -30.96% 25.99 +14.17% Net Income Before Taxes 34.92 46.35 -24.66% 27.85 +25.38% Net Income 25.76 34.65 -25.66% 18.33 +40.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.06 2.7 -23.78% 1.42 +44.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.76Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹63.26Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!