Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 40.58% YOY

Tips Industries Q4 Results Live : Tips Industries announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a 21.61% increase in revenue and a significant 40.58% rise in profit year-on-year.
However, the company experienced a 2.42% decline in revenue and a 25.66% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial 64.34% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 110.85% rise year-on-year.
Operating income also faced a downturn with a 30.96% decrease quarter-on-quarter, although it showed a 14.17% increase year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.06, reflecting a 44.66% year-on-year growth.
Tips Industries' stock performance has been noteworthy with a 0.85% return in the last week, a 33.39% return in the last 6 months, and a 37.06% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹6018.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹530.95 & ₹150.5 respectively.
Tips Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|63.26
|64.83
|-2.42%
|52.02
|+21.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.27
|2.6
|+64.34%
|2.02
|+110.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.5
|0.44
|+15.16%
|0.37
|+36.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|33.58
|21.84
|+53.72%
|26.02
|+29.04%
|Operating Income
|29.68
|42.98
|-30.96%
|25.99
|+14.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.92
|46.35
|-24.66%
|27.85
|+25.38%
|Net Income
|25.76
|34.65
|-25.66%
|18.33
|+40.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.06
|2.7
|-23.78%
|1.42
|+44.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.76Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹63.26Cr
